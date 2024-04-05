MLB in Sacramento: Current players in the A’s organization with ties to the region

(FOX40.COM) — Major League Baseball is coming to Sacramento for three years when the Athletics host regular season games at Sutter Health Park starting in 2025.

The A’s are temporarily playing at the West Sacramento ballpark before the team’s move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2028. The team’s deal to play at the West Sacramento ballpark includes an option for a fourth season.

As the A’s prepare to call the Sacramento region home, here are some of the organization’s players with ties to the area.

Elk Grove native J.D. Davis joined the A’s weeks before the 2023 regular season when the team was in Spring Training.

The third baseman signed with the A’s after being released by the San Francisco Giants, a team he was a member of for two years. Davis recorded a .248 batting average with 18 home runs and 69 RBI during the 2023 season.

It’s uncertain if Davis will play for the A’s in Sacramento, as his current contract is for one year.

Active MLB players who have ties to the Sacramento area

Tyler Soderstorm

Turlock native Tyler Soderstrom wasn’t on the A’s 2024 Opening Day roster but could make his way back to the majors sometime this year.

Soderstrom, a Turlock High alum, made his MLB debut with the A’s on July 14, 2023, in a matchup against the Minnesota Twins. The 22-year-old catcher debuted as a designated hitter in the game.

The former Turlock High Bulldog was drafted 26th overall by the A’s in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Former River Cats to play for A’s

In their first 15 seasons, the Sacramento River Cats served as the A’s Triple-A Minor League affiliate.

From 2000 to 2014, notable players who eventually earned the call-up to the A’s were eventual Cy Young winner Barry Zito, Bobby Crosby, Eric Brynes, Nick Swisher, Dallas Braden, and Josh Donaldson.

