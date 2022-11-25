MLB rumors: Giants among 11 Cody Bellinger suitors in free agency

Report: Giants among 11 Bellinger suitors in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just three years after being crowned MVP of the National League, former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is a free agent.

And despite an offensive fall from grace in the seasons since he earned that honor, Bellinger reportedly is drawing attention from plenty of MLB teams this offseason -- including the Giants.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that San Francisco is among 11 clubs with Bellinger interest, along with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers non-tendered Bellinger last Friday as he was due about $18 million in his third year of arbitration, and the team's president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman later told reporters he would like to bring the 27-year-old back next season at a lower price.

Bellinger is seeking a one-year deal, per Heyman, to reset his market value after slashing .203/.272/.376 in the three seasons since he was named 2019 NL MVP.

But the outfielder still boasts an above-average glove and hit 19 home runs in 2022, though there's no telling if a revival at the plate is in the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year's future.

The Giants, who are likely to be without first baseman Brandon Belt next year, could use Bellinger's defensive prowess both in the grass and on the infield dirt as they look to achieve their goal of becoming more athletic.

San Francisco also is interested in free-agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, Heyman reported as well, along with the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays and, Nimmo's former team, the New York Mets. The Giants also have been linked to Mitch Haniger, who is reported to be drawing interest from San Francisco and the Texas Rangers, among other teams.

This all comes as the Giants publicly pursue slugging outfielder Aaron Judge in what has been foreshadowed as one of the biggest offseasons in San Francisco history.

Which outfielder eventually ends up on the Giants' 2023 roster, however, is anybody's guess.

