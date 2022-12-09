MLB rumors: Brandon Nimmo had offer from Giants before re-signing with Mets

Report: Nimmo had offer from Giants before re-signing with Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A New York team swooped up a Giants' free agent target for the second time this week.

After reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees on Wednesday, free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $162 million contract with the New York Mets on Thursday.

The New York Post's Mike Puma reported Friday that Nimmo actually had an offer from the Giants before New York jumped in and got a deal done with the 29-year-old.

Nimmo hit .274/.367/.433 16 home runs and 64 RBI in 151 games for the Mets in 2022 and was one of the top free agent outfielders this offseason.

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi made it clear that San Francisco was looking to add two outfielders this offseason and after signing Mitch Haniger to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, Nimmo might have been part of Plan B for the Giants.

Unfortunately for San Francisco, another New York team came away with the prize.

