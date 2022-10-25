MLB rumors: Aaron Judge sweepstakes include Dodgers as ‘serious players'

Hot-stove rivalry: Dodgers reportedly 'serious players' for Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants have some competition in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly could become “serious players” in pursuing the New York Yankees star this offseason, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported on Monday, citing sources.

But what would that mean for Mookie Betts?

Betts, a five-time Gold Glove winner and six-time All-Star outfielder, reportedly would be open to moving from right field to second base if the Dodgers do sign Judge, per Feinsand.

Despite being drafted as a second baseman, the 30-year-old Dodgers outfielder has played in right field during his entire tenure in Los Angeles. But if it means bringing in the American League’s home run king to the Dodgers’ lineup, Betts reportedly would be all in.

The Dodgers could be desperate for a major change after a disappointing exit from this year’s playoffs following a 111-win season.

On the other side of things, the World Series hasn't even begun yet and the rumor mill for the MLB offseason already is churning. And it wouldn't be a true MLB offseason if the Dodgers weren't inevitably tied to a free agent or two.

The Giants have been eyeing Judge ever since he turned down a seven-year contract extension from the Yankees worth $30.5 million per year.

They'll likely do everything in their power to avoid letting another star walk away from them considering their interest in Juan Soto three months ago only to see him make a deep postseason run with a different NL West team, the San Diego Padres.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has made it known that they want to go big this offseason, meanwhile chairman Greg Johnson said the Giants were well aware of "the person who can hit in the Bronx that is out there."

Judge grew up about 90 miles east of San Francisco and would be much closer to family versus across the country in New York, where he's spent his entire career at.

But now, the Giants aren't the only home-state team pursuing the 6-foot-7 home run machine. Los Angeles isn't necessarily "home" to Judge, but it's much closer than the Bronx.

It looks like of the greatest rivalries in baseball will continue off the field this offseason as both clubs go after the star.

