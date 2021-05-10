MLB power rankings: Red Sox grab No. 1 spot as Dodgers fall amid slide

Reeling from a painful 10-game road trip that saw them lose eight times, the Los Angeles Dodgers have lost their grip on the top spot in USA TODAY's MLB Power Rankings for the first time all season.

The Dodgers were tied with the Brewers atop the rankings entering the week, but were swept by the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, then lost two of three against the Los Angeles Angels over the weekend.

Taking over at No. 1 this week, the Boston Red Sox, who boast the majors' highest scoring offense, averaging 5.3 runs per game. The Red Sox won five of their six games last week, scoring at least 11 runs in three of them.

Hunter Renfroe, left, celebrates his home run with teammate Enrique Hernandez in an 11-7 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' seven-person panel voted this week

1. Boston Red Sox (+2)

Boston owns MLB's best record at 22-13, a year after it went 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened season.

Buster Posey is batting .400 (30-for-75) this season.

T-3. St. Louis Cardinals (+7)

The Cards are 13-4 since April 23 when they began their current 17-day stretch without a scheduled off day.

After starting the season 0-6, Oakland has an MLB-best 21-9 record since April 7.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers (-4)

Trevor Bauer on the Dodgers' recent slide that has them 18-17: "I'm pissed personally. I don't like losing. I want to win."

La Russa-Pujols reunion? "There is no fit here, unfortunately," says the manager.

7. San Diego Padres (-3)

Offense has wildly underperformed expectations this season (.233 batting average).

8. Milwaukee Brewers (-7)

Josh Hader became the fastest to 400 career strikeouts in MLB history (234 2/3 IP).

9. Toronto Blue Jays (+2)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has reached base safely an MLB-high 63 times.

10. Cleveland (+4)

Cleveland has been no-hit twice this season.

11. Houston Astros (-5)

Astros is in the midst of a 10-game homestand -- their longest of the season.

12. New York Yankees (--)

The Yankees, 1-5 vs. the Rays this season, host their nemesis beginning on Tuesday.

13. New York Mets (+8)

Jacob deGrom, who left with tightness in his right side, is going for another MRI "just to see what's going on there."

14. Philadelphia Phillies (+3)

Aaron Nola has a 1.4 WAR, according to Fangraphs, tied for the 5th highest among all pitchers this season.

15. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

The Rays have won 18 of their last 23 meetings against the Yankees.

16. Atlanta Braves (-1)

Manager Brian Snitker after Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a left pinkie finger contusion after being hit by a pitch: "We dodged the bullet."

17. Seattle Mariners (-1)

The bullpen has not allowed a home run in its last 21 games.

18. Cincinnati Reds (+2)

Wade Miley tossed baseball's fourth no-hitter of the season.

19. Kansas City Royals (-10)

Losers of eight straight games to fall a game below .500.

20. Chicago Cubs (+3)

Jason Heyward struggling offensively with a .173 batting average.

21. Miami Marlins (+4)

Eight of their 18 losses have been by one run.

22. Washington Nationals (-3)

Washington's .246 team batting average leads the National League and ranks fifth in the majors.

23. Arizona Diamondbacks (-5)

Finish road trip 0-6 against Mets, Marlins.

24. Minnesota Twins (--)

What happened to the bullpen?

25. Baltimore Orioles (+1)

Comeback player of the year? Trey Mancini tied for fourth in RBI (27).

26. Los Angeles Angels (-4)

Albert Pujols-Angels divorce ends ugly.

27. Texas Rangers (+1)

Adolis Garcia is tied for second in homers (nine) and sixth in RBI (27).

28. Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

The Bucs are playing it safe with Ke'Bryan Hayes, moving him to the 60-day injured list.

29. Colorado Rockies (–)

The Rockies have dropped to a major league-worst 2-14 on the road.

30. Detroit Tigers (–)

Miguel Cabrera passes Babe Ruth on MLB's all-time hits leaderboard.

