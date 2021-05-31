MLB power rankings: Padres working overtime, still flying high

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A little late-inning magic, courtesy of some clutch hitting from the likes of Wil Myers and Fernando Tatis Jr. over the past week, has helped the San Diego Padres maintain the best record in the major leagues -- and the No. 1 spot in USA TODAY Sports' MLB power Rankings.

Tatis saved the day on Saturday night with a game-tying three-run homer in the ninth inning and Myers won it in the 12th with a three-run blast of his own as San Diego (34-20) won four of its seven games last week, with three of the wins coming in extra innings.

The Baltimore Orioles and Arizona Diamondbacks tied for last place in this week's power rankings, with each team experiencing a 13-game losing streak.

Wil Myers watches his three-run home run clear the fence in the 12th inning of the Padres&#39; 11-8 victory over Houston on Saturday night.
Wil Myers watches his three-run home run clear the fence in the 12th inning of the Padres' 11-8 victory over Houston on Saturday night.

Here's how our seven-person panel voted this week:

1. San Diego Padres (–)

  • Bonus baseball. Padres have become relentless after four straight extra inning games.

2. Tampa Bay Rays (+2)

  • Renew their rivalry with the Yankees on Monday. 'They hate us,' says Rays RP Ryan Thompson.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

  • Cody Bellinger happy to be back with the team: "I feel like I haven’t been a part of the team this year."

4. Boston Red Sox (-1)

  • The Red Sox have out-homered their opponents 68-38 (+30), the largest difference in MLB.

5. San Francisco Giants (+1)

  • After sitting out the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, Buster Posey is looking like an MVP candidate.

6. Chicago White Sox (+1)

  • Billy Hamilton becoming a great insurance policy.

7. Oakland Athletics (+1)

  • Offense is hitting just .227 overall, which is fourth lowest in the American League.

8. New York Yankees (-3)

  • Big week coming up with series against Rays and Red Sox.

9. Houston Astros (–)

  • Tough stretch ahead with seven vs. Red Sox, three vs. Blue Jays

10. St. Louis Cardinals (–)

  • Tyler O'Neill's bat catching up to his Gold Glove: 11 HR, .904 OPS in 118 AB.

11. Chicago Cubs (+3)

  • Club has won 18 of 26 games in May with as many as 10 players on the injured list.

12. Cleveland (-1)

  • Aaron Civale won seven of his first nine decisions.

13. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

14. New York Mets (-1)

  • James McCann had more extra-base hits (three) in first 15 AB at 1B than in 102 as a catcher.

15. Milwaukee Brewers (–)

  • Willy Adames went 10-for-30 with seven RBI in first nine games with Milwaukee.

16. Atlanta Braves (–)

  • In desperate need of a bat after Marcell Ozuna's arrest.

17. Philadelphia Phillies (–)

  • Manager Joe Girardi attempts to steal a page from Bill Belichick's book of keeping things secret backfires.

18. Miami Marlins (+1)

  • Rookie Tyler Rogers (1.87 ERA in 11 starts) should be an All-Star.

19. Cincinnati Reds (-1)

  1. Nick Castellanos (1.063 OPS) and Jesse Winker (1.046) ranked second and third in MLB through Sunday.

20. Seattle Mariners (+2)

  • Yusei Kikuchi's 1.04 WHIP is among the AL's best.

21. Kansas City Royals (-1)

  • Adalberto Mondesi went 7-for-22 with four extra-base hits in first six games off the IL.

22. Washington Nationals (-1)

  • Rookie reliever Sam Clay has been vital to the bullpen – and tough on lefties.

23. Los Angeles Angels (–)

  • Alex Cobb (3.78 ERA in seven starts) could fetch a decent return this summer.

24. Minnesota Twins (+6)

  • Josh Donaldson scored the 2 millionth run in the sport’s storied history.

25. Texas Rangers (–)

  • The Rangers tied a club record with 12 consecutive losses on the road.

26. Detroit Tigers (+1)

  • Spencer Turnbull proving his no-hitter is no fluke.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

  • Third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes nearing a return.

28. Colorado Rockies (–)

  • Austin Gomber has a 1.93 ERA over his last four starts.

T-29. Baltimore Orioles (–)

  • 13-game losing streak gives Baltimore the AL's worst record.

T-29. Arizona Diamondbacks (-5)

  • The team’s 18-35 record this year is the worst in the NL.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings; Padres maintain top spot, Rays on the rise

Recommended Stories

  • Celtics' Tristan Thompson warns unruly fans: 'I dare a motherf***er to spit on me'

    "I'll follow you right to your house."

  • Tennis-Serial French Open loser Medvedev looking to finally clear first hurdle

    World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

  • Rising star Devin Haney, 22, faces toughest test in ex-champ Jorge Linares

    Though Haney is a whopping +1200 favorite at BetMGM, the fight with Linares represents a critical step in Haney’s development.

  • The Ben Simmons Conundrum

    You know where this is heading by now. Criticism of Ben Simmons boils down to this: He can't shoot. Should that really overshadow everything else an All-Star and All-Defensive talent does?

  • Anthony Davis' bounce back Game 2 started with 'pissed off' practice session

    Usually, the star forward is one to lighten the mood with a smile or by sharing a laugh or two with teammates. It was the opposite. Sources with knowledge of that practice session said Davis walked into the gym deadpanned and voiceless, setting a tone and a vibe the team felt.

  • NBA bad beat: If you had the Lakers-Suns under in Game 2, the final minutes were a nightmare

    Lakers-Suns under bettors had to wonder how they lost their wager.

  • Dana White talks 'TUF,' Jon Jones, Ngannou-Lewis and more

    UFC president Dana White previews the upcoming season of "The Ultimate Fighter" which debuts on ESPN+ on June 1.

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • '11 in a row': Chris Paul upset about losing another playoff game refereed by Scott Foster

    Chris Paul has been keeping count of how many playoff games he's lost with ref Scott Foster on the whistle.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers finally wake up, while Jayson Tatum drops 50 on Nets

    Welcome to the Yahoo Sports NBA playoff tracker, your daily one-stop shop for all the latest game results from each NBA playoff series. Here's a look at Friday's games.

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • Showtime Sports announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul broadcast team

    The broadcast team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view boxing match has been revealed.

  • Storm coach Dan Hughes abruptly retires

    Dan Hughes announced his retirement as coach of the Seattle Storm on Sunday and appointed assistant Noelle Quinn as his replacement. Hughes' decision came just six games into the 2021 WNBA season for Seattle (5-1). "After over 40 years of coaching basketball, I want to finish my career with the focus and determination with which I started," Hughes, 66, said in a statement.

  • Ty Gibbs converts spin-and-win at Charlotte, lands second Xfinity victory

    Not bad for a part-timer. Ty Gibbs won his second NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the sixth start of his career, recovering from a spin off Turn 4 to take the checkered flag in Saturday‘s Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs led the final 20 laps, surviving […]

  • Brad Keselowski on 2022 plans: 'When I can, I'll tell you'

    CONCORD, N.C. — Brad Keselowski deflected reports Friday night that he’s set to leave Team Penske for a driver-ownership role at Roush Fenway Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Keselowski was asked about next season after Cup Series practice for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His Team Penske No. 2 Ford […]

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]