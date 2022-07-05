  • Oops!
MLB power rankings: Astros primed to push Yankees atop American League

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
The Houston Astros have won seven in a row through Monday to build a 13 ½-game lead in the American League West and are within 5½ games of the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball.

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez was the AL's Player of the Month in June, batting .418 with nine home runs and 28 RBI and hit a walk-off home run on Monday. His 1.061 OPS is the best in the majors and he's second in baseball with 25 homers, trailing only Aaron Judge.

NIGHTENGALE'S NOTEBOOK: Where Freddie Freeman's free agency went wrong

MLB AT THE MIDWAY POINT: Numbers to watch in the second half

The Astros went 7-2 against the New York teams over the past two weeks, winning all four contests against the Mets and took three of five from the Yankees.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' eight-person panel voted this week:

Yordan Alvarez celebrates his walk-off homer against the Royals on Monday.
Rank (movement from last week)

1. New York Yankees (–)

  • Yankees led the majors with 58 home runs in July.

2. Houston Astros (+1)

  • Pretty easy schedule until the All-Star break with series vs. Royals, Athletics (six games) and Angels.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

  • Mookie Betts returns from the injured list playing second base.

4. New York Mets (-2)

  • Max Scherzer returns Tuesday, Jacob deGrom started rehab assignment on Sunday.

5. Atlanta Braves (+1)

  • The Braves went 24-10 in outfielder Michael Harris II's first 34 games in the majors.

6. San Diego Padres (-1)

  • Shoutout to Nomar Mazara for batting .304 in the month of June.

7. Milwaukee Brewers (+3)

  • Luis Urias had a big week, going 10-for-30 with three homers and eight RBI.

8. Boston Red Sox (-1)

  • Rich Hill (4.20 ERA in 15 starts) heads to the inured list with a knee injury.

9. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

  • Prized offseason acquisition Matt Chapman hit .215 in his first 75 games with Toronto.

10. St. Louis Cardinals (-1)

  • The Cardinals' next series with the NL Central-leading Brewers isn't until Aug.12.

11. Minnesota Twins (+2)

  • Carlos Correa hit .342 with a 1.012 OPS in 21 June games.

12. Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

  • Isaac Paredes, who came back in the Austin Meadows trade, has 13 HR and a .911 OPS in 41 games.

13. Cleveland Guardians (+1)

  • Emmanuel Clase may be the best reliever in baseball.

14. San Francisco Giants (-2)

  • Giants fading fast in the NL West race, losing eight of 10.

15. Philadelphia Phillies (–)

  • Rhys Hoskins hit .318 with nine home runs in his last 30 games – and the Phillies went 21-9.

16. Texas Rangers (–)

  • Corey Seager has six HR in 86 AB vs. lefties, nine in 210 vs. right-handers.

17. Miami Marlins (–)

  • Steven Okert is 5-0 with a 2.36 ERA in 33 appearances.

18. Chicago White Sox (+1)

  • Dylan Cease's last three starts: 1.00 ERA, 28 strikeouts in 18 innings.

19. Seattle Mariners (+2)

  • Robbie Ray has a 2.06 ERA with 49 strikeouts in his last seven starts.

20. Los Angeles Angels (-2)

  • Noah Syndergaard has been quietly solid: 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP in 12 starts.

21. Baltimore Orioles (-1)

  • Tyler Wells is 5-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his last five starts.

22. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

  • Reliever Ian Kennedy (3.58 ERA in 27 2/3 IP) goes to the injured list with a calf injury.

23. Colorado Rockies (–)

  • Top prospect Zac Veen has 10 homers and 32 steals in 69 games for Class A Spokane.

24. Chicago Cubs (+2)

  • Seiya Suzuki hits inside-the-park home run in his first game off the injured list.

25. Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

  • Veteran lefty Jose Quintana (3.43 ERA in 15 starts) keeps on performing.

26. Detroit Tigers (-1)

27. Cincinnati Reds (–)

  • Brandon Drury watch: 17 HR and 45 RBI in 69 games.

28. Kansas City Royals (–)

  • Rookie reliever José Cuas has a 1.98 ERA through 17 appearances.

29. Washington Nationals (–)

  • Josh Bell hit .439 (25-for-57) with five home runs in 16 games from June 16-July 3.

30. Oakland Athletics (–)

  • Frankie Montas was pulled from his start Sunday after one inning with a shoulder injury.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Astros primed to push Yankees atop AL?

