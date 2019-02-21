MLB notebook: Giants, Phillies reportedly in lead for Harper

Free agent outfielder Bryce Harper, still hunting for a long-term deal, has reportedly turned down multiple offers worth at least $300 million in recent weeks, according to a report Wednesday by Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

All eyes are on Harper after the San Diego Padres reportedly agreed this week to give shortstop Manny Machado a 10-year, $300 million deal, the second-biggest in major league history in terms of total value.

That leaves Harper as the gem of this free agent class, and he's looking to top the Machado deal.

Heyman wrote that five teams are in contact with Harper and agent Scott Boras, but two teams appear to be in the lead -- the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies -- while other reports indicate teams are dropping out. Harper's former team, the Washington Nationals, could still be in the picture, according to reports.

--Free agent infielder Josh Harrison has reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The deal reportedly is pending a physical. Harrison is expected to be the Tigers' everyday second baseman.

Harrison, 31, has spent his eight-year career with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a utility player, starting 352 games at second base, 207 at third base, 80 in the outfield and 22 at shortstop. He was selected to the All-Star Game in 2014 and '17.

--Jed Lowrie's preparation for his first season with the New York Mets will slow down considerably after an issue with his left knee was deemed serious enough for an MRI.

Lowrie, who turns 35 in April, said at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla., that the back of his left knee has been giving him discomfort. He signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Mets last month.

The 11-year veteran is coming off a season with the Oakland Athletics in which he hit a career-best 23 home runs with 99 RBIs and made his first All-Star Game appearance. He also finished 20th in American League MVP voting.

--Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season, but he is open to signing a contract extension before it comes to that point.

Rendon, 28, spoke with reporters about his willingness to stay in Washington if the deal is right. He has clubbed at least 20 home runs in each of the past three seasons, and he has eclipsed .300 in back-to-back seasons.

"We talked about (an extension) over the last year or so, and if both parties can be happy, then we'll see," Rendon said in comments published by MASNSports.com. "If not, then we'll see what happens. We had more discussions (this winter), but I can't lay all the cards out on the table for y'all. I've got to leave y'all in suspicion."

