Former Red Sox star Johnny Damon arrested in Florida, charged with DUI

Former MLB star outfielder Johnny Damon was arrested outside of Orlando on Friday morning for driving under the influence, among other charges, per a report by CBS Miami.

Damon, a two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, was arrested around 8:15 a.m. by Windermere Police, per the report. He had a blood alcohol level above .20, per police reports, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08. He was charged with a DUI and resisting an officer without violence.

Damon, 47, is an Orlando native and is being held at the Orange County Corrections Department, per CBS Miami. Windermere is about 20 minutes west of the city center near Universal Studios.

The star outfielder played in the majors for 18 years, first with the Kansas City Royals. The franchise drafted him in the first round of the 1992 draft. He became a popular figure with the Red Sox, where he began playing in 2002 through 2005. The team won the 2004 World Series.

He left to play for the rival Yankees for four seasons and hopped around three different teams in three seasons before retiring in 2012 at the age of 38. He's a two-time All-Star and earned AL MVP votes in four seasons.

