MLB insider believes Cubs will soon be ‘most aggressive team' in free agency

The Chicago Cubs have been completely quiet so far in MLB free agency, but according to one insider, that could change very quickly with five weeks left until spring training.

The Cubs have not signed any new MLB contracts yet this offseason, making a smattering of minor league moves and claiming catcher Brian Serven off waivers, but things could pick up quickly for the North Siders, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

In his Sunday column, Nightengale said that he believes the Cubs will add multiple high-end free agents in the weeks to come, and linked several names to the North Siders.

“The Cubs…will be baseball’s most aggressive team in these next five weeks,” he said. “Their offseason is just starting.”

Among the names Nightengale links to the Cubs are outfielder Cody Bellinger, whom the insider says hasn’t garnered “strong interest” from any other club. He predicts the Cubs will bring Bellinger back, and also predicted that they would either sign third baseman Matt Chapman or first baseman Rhys Hoskins as well.

Nightengale’s report also says the Cubs are expected to add another starting pitcher to their rotation.

The Cubs do have prospects in their system, but they currently don’t have a defined starting center fielder, first baseman or third baseman for the coming season. They also said goodbye to pitcher Marcus Stroman, meaning they have an open spot in their rotation as well.

Christopher Morel has played third base in the Dominican winter leagues this season, and the Cubs do have Nick Madrigal and Patrick Wisdom on their roster, but the hot corner has been viewed as a potential opportunity for improvement after an 83-win season.

Adding Chapman to the mix would fix that, and bringing Bellinger back would allow the Cubs to continue to be patient with Pete Crow-Armstrong in center field and Matt Mervis at first base.

The Cubs could also get creative with trades, with Shane Bieber still potentially available in that market. Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga is also available, but his posting window closes this week, meaning that the Cubs would have to move quickly if they are going to sign him.

