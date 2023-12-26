MLB free agency: Blue Jays reportedly sign Kevin Kiermaier originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the teams potentially in the market for free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger, but they’ve reportedly made another move Tuesday, inking Kevin Kiermaier to a one-year deal.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Jays are closing in on a deal that would pay Kiermaier roughly $10 million for the upcoming season:

Kevin Kiermaier is closing in on a deal to return to the Blue Jays, per source. Believed to be one year for ~$10 million. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 26, 2023

If the signing is completed, the Blue Jays would have all three of their outfield spots locked up, with George Springer and Daulton Varsho already in place. They also have a first baseman in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., so the Kiermaier signing could potentially take them out of the Bellinger sweepstakes.

The New York Yankees would also likely be out on Bellinger, having acquired Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo in trades earlier this offseason.

Even the San Francisco Giants have spent big in free agency on an outfielder, bringing in Korean sensation Jung Hoo Lee.

That leaves only a handful of teams likely to pony up the money required to sign Bellinger, a group that certainly includes the Chicago Cubs, who could use the slugger either in center field or at first base, depending on the development arcs of players like Pete Crow-Armstrong and Matt Mervis.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.