Report: Don Mattingly on verge of joining Blue Jays coaching staff

Longtime MLB manager and former star player Don Mattingly is reportedly on the verge of joining John Schneider's staff in Toronto. (Getty)

The Toronto Blue Jays may be on the verge of hiring the newest member of manager John Schneider’s coaching staff.

Don Mattingly, who just parted ways with the Miami Marlins after seven seasons, is reportedly in “deep talks” to join the Blue Jays’ 2023 staff, according to baseball reporters Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, who added that a deal could be announced as soon as this weekend.

If that occurs, it would be a pretty special moment for Mattingly as he’s one of eight candidates hoping to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame through the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot, which will be announced on Sunday.

While appearing on “The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman,” the 61-year-old expressed his interest in staying around the game and revealed that he had already received multiple offers from interested suitors.

“One team in particular really talked to me and talked to really my soul of what I like to do and see a value and it’s been very interesting to me,” Mattingly said.

Adding to the story, Sportsnet’s Shi Davidi reports that multiple sources have confirmed the Blue Jays are speaking to Mattingly regarding their bench coach position, previously held by Casey Candaele last season. Candaele, who formerly worked as the triple-A Buffalo manager, joined the big-league coaching staff following Charlie Montoyo’s firing.

Things appear to be moving very quickly between both sides, and an official announcement could potentially materialize in the coming days, according to reports.

Mattingly played 14 big-league seasons — all with the New York Yankees — from 1982-95, hitting .307/.358/.471 with 222 home runs and 1,099 RBIs across 1,785 career games. He served as a six-time All-Star, a nine-time Gold Glove winner and a three-time Silver Slugger.

Once John Schneider was hired, question became how to best support him & players. Within #BlueJays org there was thought that an experienced coach w/ gravitas would benefit Jays behind scenes and ultimately on the field. A sentiment that some with rival teams echoed, too. https://t.co/5lHVitsrmv — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 30, 2022

The 19th-round selection in 1979 was named the American League MVP in 1985, the same season he made his first and only playoff appearance. He never advanced to the World Series as a player and hasn’t accomplished that feat as a coach or manager, either.

Mattingly’s coaching career began on the west coast with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he spent five seasons from 2011-15. His team won three consecutive NL West Division titles from 2013-15 but failed to advance beyond the NLCS.

The Evansville, Indiana, native was named manager of the Marlins ahead of the 2016 season, going 79-82 during his inaugural campaign. He led the franchise to its first playoff berth since 2003 during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, winning his first career Manager of the Year Award in the process.

Mattingly stands as Miami’s all-time leader in total seasons (seven), games (1,020) and wins (437).

