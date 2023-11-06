3 Rangers including ALCS hero Adolis García among Gold Glove winners; Anthony Volpe becomes 1st Yankee rookie to win award

Fresh off a World Series victory, accolades continue to pour in for the Texas Rangers.

MLB announced the 2023 Gold Glove winners Sunday, and the Rangers led the way with three players named as the best defenders at their position. Right fielder and ALCS MVP Adolis García, catcher Jonah Heim and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe each won Gold Gloves.

The Rangers' stars were among 13 first-time winners, the second most in the history of the award. Last year saw 14 first-time winners.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs joined the Rangers with three honorees, while the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks claimed two winners each.

New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle won as rookies. Volpe is the first rookie in Yankees history to win a Gold Glove.

Here are the winners:

American League

1B: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers

2B: Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

SS: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees

3B: Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays

C: Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

P: José Berríos, Toronto Blue Jays

LF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue Jays

RF: Adolis García, Texas Rangers

Utility: Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe are good with their bats and their gloves. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato via Getty Images)

National League

1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks

2B: Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs

SS: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs

3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh Pirates

C: Gabriel Moreno, Arizona Diamondbacks

P: Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

LF: Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

CF: Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies

RF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Utility: Ha-Seong Kim, Padres



Not included in the winners was Nolan Arenado, breaking a decade-long streak. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman won Gold Gloves in each of this first 10 MLB seasons with the Rockies and Cardinals.