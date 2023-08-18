MLB and MLS move Los Angeles games with hurricane approaching Southern California

A Category 4 hurricane approaching Southern California has caused MLB to reschedule three games that were to take place Sunday. MLS soon followed suit.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, previously scheduled to face the Miami Marlins, will instead play a split doubleheader at noon PT and 6:10 p.m. Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels' game against the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Diego Padres' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks will receive the same treatment, with games at 1:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m. in Anaheim and 12:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. in San Diego.

All ticket holders for Sunday's games will receive access for the early games Saturday.

Hours later, soccer teams LAFC and LA Galaxy both announced their games scheduled for Sunday had been postponed. LAFC will now face the Colorado Rapids next Wednesday, while the Galaxy will play Real Salt Lake on Oct. 14.

The NFL is also monitoring the situation with a Los Angeles Chargers preseason game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Dodger Stadium will be one of many places getting hit hard by rain on Sunday. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The three MLB teams in Southern California simultaneously playing home series is a rarity in MLB scheduling — and a stroke of bad luck for the league as Hurricane Hilary bears down on the region. Per the National Hurricane Center, Hilary is expected to weaken into a tropical storm by the time it reaches the U.S., but it is still expected to bring enormous amounts of rain and wind.

MLB might have some more rescheduling to do in the future, as the Angels and Padres both have home series starting Monday, when their cities could still be feeling the effects of the storm.