Mizzou, St. Louis well-represented in 2024 NFL Draft

DETROIT – The 2024 NFL Draft marked a big weekend for football stars from the University of Missouri and the St. Louis area.

This year’s draft consisted of six selections from Mizzou and two picks who hail from the St. Louis region. One of Mizzou’s biggest stars last year with St. Louis roots also earned an NFL opportunity as a non-drafted free agent.

Mizzou Picks

St. Louis-Area Picks

Dominick Puni – Offensive Guard (San Francisco 49ers, 3rd round, 86th overall)

Schools: University of Kansas, Francis Howell High School

Mekhi Wingo – Defensive End (Detroit Lions, 6th round, 189th overall)

Schools: LSU, De Smet Jesuit High School

Undrafted

Cody Schrader – Running back (San Francisco 49ers)

Schools: Mizzou, Lutheran South High School

The 2024 NFL draft consisted of seven rounds and 257 picks. Detroit hosted this year’s festivities at Campus Martius.

The NFL will host three-day rookie minicamp from May 3-6 or May 10-13, while training camp will begin in late-July.

