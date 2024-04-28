Mizzou, St. Louis well-represented in 2024 NFL Draft
DETROIT – The 2024 NFL Draft marked a big weekend for football stars from the University of Missouri and the St. Louis area.
This year’s draft consisted of six selections from Mizzou and two picks who hail from the St. Louis region. One of Mizzou’s biggest stars last year with St. Louis roots also earned an NFL opportunity as a non-drafted free agent.
Mizzou Picks
Darius Robinson – Defensive End (Arizona Cardinals, 1st round, 27th overall)
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. – Cornerback (Detroit Lions, 2nd round, 61st overall)
Ty’Ron Hopper – Linebacker (Green Bay Packers, 3rd round, 91st overall)
Javon Foster – Offensive Tackle (Jacksonville Jaguars, 4th round, 114th overall)
Kris Abrams-Draine – Cornerback (Denver Broncos, 5th round, 145th overall)
Jaylon Carlies – Safety (Indianapolis Colts, 5th round, 151st overall)
St. Louis-Area Picks
Dominick Puni – Offensive Guard (San Francisco 49ers, 3rd round, 86th overall)
Schools: University of Kansas, Francis Howell High School
Mekhi Wingo – Defensive End (Detroit Lions, 6th round, 189th overall)
Schools: LSU, De Smet Jesuit High School
Undrafted
Cody Schrader – Running back (San Francisco 49ers)
Schools: Mizzou, Lutheran South High School
The 2024 NFL draft consisted of seven rounds and 257 picks. Detroit hosted this year’s festivities at Campus Martius.
The NFL will host three-day rookie minicamp from May 3-6 or May 10-13, while training camp will begin in late-July.
