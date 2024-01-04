Mizzou corner Abrams-Draine declares for NFL Draft as fifth Tiger to leave early

A fifth starter on the Missouri defense — star cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine — announced his intention to enter the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, defensive end Nyles Gaddy also announced his intention to enter the draft. Abrams-Draine joined Gaddy, fellow cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, safety JC Carlies and defensive end Darius Robinson on the growing list of league-hopeful Tigers.

Abrams-Draine's announcement, like Rakestraw, was expected, but does leave MU without both of its starting cornerbacks from the 2023 campaign.

The Mobile, Alabama, native was a first-team All-SEC selection by the Associated Press and by SEC coaches after leading the league in passes defended. Abrams-Draine had four interceptions — all in a five-game span between Week 3 and Week 7 — and had 12 pass breakups.

The star cornerback, who is likely to hear his name called on Day 2 of the draft, played all but one defensive snap in the Tigers’ 14-3 Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.

Missouri defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine grabs an interception against Vanderbilt in September.

He was Missouri’s most frequently used player in 2023 on defense, totaling 813 plays, which was more than 100 more than Carlies at No. 2.

Abrams-Draine was originally recruited in the Class of 2020 as a wide receiver out of Spanish Fort High School, where he played quarterback. He switched to nickel in 2021, before moving to corner in 2022.

Over 39 career games for Missouri, Abrams-Draine amassed 40 passes defended, seven interceptions, 135 total tackles and a fumble recovery. He scored a touchdown on a 100-yard kick return against Tennessee in 2021.

The Tigers have landed one potential replacement for Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw out of the portal in Clemson transfer Toriano Pride. Dreyden Norwood, who was the only defensive player to feature more than Abrams-Draine in the Cotton Bowl, and Marcus Clarke are both expected to return for the 2024 campaign.

Freshman Shamar McNeil could be in line for more reps next season, and the Tigers have two incoming corners in their Class of 2024, with four-star recruits Cameron Keys and Jaren Sensabaugh signed.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football's Kris Abrams-Draine declares for NFL Draft