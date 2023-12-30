Cotton Bowl champs: Mizzou football beats Ohio State for New Year's Six Bowl win

ARLINGTON, Texas — A reporter called them "The Big Three" in the lead up to the game.

And boy, did the St. Louis trio prove that nickname right.

When Missouri seemed down and out, it turned to running back Cody Schrader, quarterback Brady Cook and wide receiver Luther Burden III. They came to the rescue.

No. 9 Mizzou, at the end of its spellbinding season, is the Cotton Bowl champion.

The Tigers claimed the New Year’s Six Bowl win with a 14-3 victory over No. 7 Ohio State on Friday evening in AT&T Stadium.

For a while, there were more punts than completed passes. Mizzou won’t care one bit, as it finished the year 11-2 and has its first bowl victory of the Eli Drinkwitz era.

Here are three instant takeaways as the Tigers knocked off the Buckeyes:

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Schrader's swansong

Nothing was working. Indeed, nothing the Tigers tried looked remotely close to working.

That is until speedy freshman wide receiver Marquis Johnson, playing in his home state, took off downfield late in the third quarter and hauled in Brady Cook’s pass for a 49-yard gain to the Ohio State 15-yard line.

Prior to that point, Missouri had managed just 40 passing yards. The Tigers had not yet visited the red zone.

An illegal substitution took Missouri to the 10. A false start sent them right back. Brady Cook hustled for eight yards, bringing an end to the third quarter.

And then, the hero of so many Mizzou wins in this marvelous run to the New Year's Six, Cody Schrader, did what he so often does.

The running back tore right up the middle, took a couple hits from the Buckeyes who had beat MU's offense blue all evening, but stayed upright before falling across the goal line.

Tigers 7, Buckeyes 3. Points, at last.

Of course, it was Cody Schrader, who was playing in his final game of college football and broke the Tigers' single-season rushing record.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end JT Tuimoloau (44) tackles Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) on run in the first quarter during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Gutsy fourth-down call seals it

It was fourth-and-1 on the edge of the red zone with 6:38 remaining in the fourth quarter. Drinkwitz decided on a timeout.

Harrison Mevis joined the huddle. Surely, a touchdown lead would suit Missouri. But with a minute remaining until the all-important do-or-die play, the kicker walked back to the sideline.

Missouri was going for gold. Cook didn’t disappoint.

He faked a pitch left — the second time he’d done that on fourth down of the day — turned his attention the middle of the field and took off running. He made it.

Schrader took a carry 11 yards left. He scampered three more on the next play.

Then, the St. Louis QB-receiver duo connected.

Cook found Luther Burden III from 7 yards — nearly doubling Burden’s receiving yards for the day — at the back edge of the end zone.

Burden spiked the football. The Tigers had a two-score lead.

The day was done.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) celebrates after wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

DCs dial up the heat

The turnaround masked a lot of offensive inefficiencies.

Whatever the Cotton Bowl budgeted for first-half, post-touchdown fireworks, they overspent.

By the end of the first quarter, the teams had combined for 104 total yards of offense and 27 passing yards. The only points on the board were courtesy of a 44-yard field goal from Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding.

Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker was awarded a contract extension, the team announced about a week ago. He celebrated by bringing the heat.

Joe Moore III recovered a fumble with three minutes remaining in the game after safety Daylan Carnell sacked backup QB Lincoln Kienholz. If it wasn't over before, it was then.

MU defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. broke the OSU line midway on the second play of the second quarter and forced a fumble inside the OSU 10-yard line from Devin Brown, who was starting his first game at quarterback. Kienholz, a true freshman, entered the game early in the second quarter as Brown took the next snap, but eventually limped off to the locker room.

Missouri finished the half with 112 yards of offense, 28 of which through the air. Ohio State managed just 76 yards of total offense as Mizzou racked up eight — yes, eight — first-half tackles for loss.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Cotton Bowl champs: Mizzou beats Ohio State for New Year's Six Bowl win