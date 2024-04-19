How Mitt Romney, Spencer Cox and others reacted to the Arizona Coyotes moving to Utah

Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot (15) celebrates his goal with teammate defenseman Sean Durzi (50) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Sunday, April 14, 2024. | Jeff McIntosh

The NHL is finally coming to Utah.

The league officially announced the sale of the Arizona Coyotes to Ryan and Ashley Smith Thursday, with the Jazz owners set to move the team to Salt Lake City for the upcoming campaign.

Social media was ablaze with excitement for the state’s new squad.

Here are some of the most notable reactions.

Welcome to Utah, the State of Sport! #LetsGo https://t.co/XqUJ6qdcHr — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) April 18, 2024

I can’t wait for the future of our downtown and the first @NHL game in Salt Lake City! This is the next step toward reinvigorating our downtown and cementing our city as the heart and hub of sports, culture, and entertainment in Utah and the Intermountain West. https://t.co/Ckwcd3bOEB — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) April 18, 2024

Welcome to Utah! https://t.co/GFo0rLIbCn — Big League Utah (@BigLeagueUtah) April 18, 2024

Welcome to Salt Lake! https://t.co/uGrIC12z4e — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) April 18, 2024

“I’m excited for Salt Lake City. If you’re gonna move, it’s a good place to go.”@ArizonaCoyotes goalie @CBIngram1 talks about the impact of relocation on Arizona and looking forward to playing in Utah. #Yotes #NHL pic.twitter.com/PF3wtHxWK9 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 18, 2024

“We’re an exciting team.”@ArizonaCoyotes center Logan Cooley says fans in Utah can expect to watch a team “on the rise.”#Yotes #NHL pic.twitter.com/dzaMXPsNyf — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 18, 2024

NHL commish Gary Bettman on the league’s move to Utah: “We think NHL hockey will thrive there.” pic.twitter.com/mk3YI7YoAU — Greg Wrubell (@gregwrubell) April 18, 2024

I played for the Salt Lake City Golden Eagles in 1988-89. Won a Turner Cup there. IHL Champions Great city, great hockey fans and an absolute beautiful city to live in. I have great memories of being and playing there. Good luck you’ll be great for the @NHL… https://t.co/AdxI1RwpJg — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) April 18, 2024

This is so exciting for the entire state….congratulations to @RyanQualtrics and his team for making it happen. @utahathletics welcomes the NHL to SLC!!!! https://t.co/RUI7TqjEUB — Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) April 18, 2024

Salt Lake City is growing up!



✅ NBA

✅ Winter Olympics

✅ Power Four College Sports

✅ MLS

✅ NHL



When I was a child, this city had just one of those.



MLB, you’re on deck. https://t.co/zw8afTOSkA — Michael Rueckert (@MichaelRueckert) April 18, 2024

You need some chills? Watch it......

You know you want to.

The NHL is in SLC! https://t.co/NPpvZfWL42 — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) April 18, 2024

I’m thrilled to welcome the National Hockey League to Utah, the winter sports capital of the world. The NHL will bolster our economy and enrich the lives of Utah families for generations to come.



Special thanks to @RyanQualtrics and Ashley Smith. https://t.co/ZtgW5XeSdp — Daniel McCay (@danmccay) April 18, 2024

This is incredible for the city and state!



Utah is ready for another major league team.



Pretty wild how this came together so quickly. Major props to Ryan Smith and SEG for making this happen! #NHLinUtah https://t.co/Sq0i3njao8 — Matt Sanchez (@_MattSanchez) April 18, 2024