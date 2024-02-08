Missouri State basketball's winning streak snapped at Northern Iowa

The four-game winning streak that brought life back into Missouri State's basketball season has come to an end.

Missouri State (14-10, 6-7) struggled offensively in a 72-65 loss at Northern Iowa (13-11, 7-6) on Wednesday night in Cedar Falls.

The Bears' loss to the Panthers could prove to be critical to their hopes of securing a top-four seed in the Missouri Valley Conference. What appeared to be out of reach upon starting 2-4 in league play is somehow now a possibility but dropping their two games to a vulnerable Panthers team that had lost its previous three games won't help matters.

It also comes ahead of the Bears' most difficult home game of the season when they host first-place Indiana State on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Sycamores recently received the 28th most votes in the recent AP Poll and have been dominant this season.

A tough stretch for the Bears will continue after their home game with the Sycamores before traveling to Murray State on Valentine's Day. The Racers, who beat the Bears by 24 in mid-January, are also fighting with the Bears for positioning in the league standings.

Missouri State basketball couldn't find much separation in the first half

The Bears led for over 16 minutes in the first half but couldn't create much separation as they went into the break with a 32-30 lead.

Alston Mason and Donovan Clay each scored seven points in the first 20 minutes and helped MSU build its lead up to eight just over six minutes in. Each team exchanged multiple runs throughout the half.

Nine different Panthers scored with Nate Heise leading UNI with nine points. Preseason All-Valley first-team selection Bowen Born struggled from the field while only making one of seven shots after he was held scoreless in the Panthers' blowout loss to Murray State on Saturday.

Northern Iowa basketball catches Missouri State napping to start the half, takes double-digit lead

Northern Iowa scored the first eight points of the second half and kept the Bears from scoring until the 16:23 mark in a lackluster beginning to the period. The Panthers built their lead up to six.

The Bears climbed back and retook the lead less than four minutes later. Mason knocked down a 3 and followed with a reverse layup for the Bears to take a one-point lead.

Northern Iowa responded with an 11-2 run that featured Heise and Jacob Hudson taking control. Former Bolivar standout Kyle Pock hit a jumper during the stretch as did Trey Campbell from long range.

Heise knocked down a 3 with 5:54 left to put Northern Iowa up by 10.

Bears can't overcome double-digit lead this time

Over the Bears' four-game winning streak, three of the wins saw them come back from down double-digits. That didn't happen this time.

Trey Campbell and Hutson combined for big shots down the stretch. The Bears threatened to make it a game via Matthew Lee's free throw shooting and a late jumper but the Panthers hit the big shots when needed.

The Bears shot the ball 42% with Mason leading the team with 19 points. Clay was held scoreless in the second half.

Heise scored 17 points with Hutson adding 14. Born ended with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Chance Moore, Damien Mayo Jr. left game injured

Moore left the game about midway through the second half after turning his ankle. Bears head coach Dana Ford said during his postgame radio interview that he would likely miss Saturday's game against Indiana State.

Mayo also left the game with an unspecified injury. Ford questioned Mayo's availability for Saturday while knowing that the sophomore guard is one of the tougher players on the team and it would take a lot for him to leave a game.

Up next: Indiana State

The Bears will host first-place Indiana State on Saturday at 1 p.m. They beat the MSU 88-66 in Terre Haute on Jan. 16.

