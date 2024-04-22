Missouri football lands Dante McClellan, a four-star linebacker in Class of 2025

Missouri football landed a commitment from Dante McClellan, a four-star prospect at linebacker, on Monday. McClellan is the third player to commit to the Tigers’ next recruiting class, following four-star quarterback Matt Zollers and three-star defensive tackle Jason Dowell.

One week before his commitment, McClellan narrowed his list of potential schools down to five, with Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville and Michigan State making the cut alongside Mizzou. He announced his commitment live from his high school in Canton, Ohio. He held more than 20 Division-I offers.

McClellan checks in at 6 foot 3, 212 pounds. He announced his commitment to the Tigers’ during a live ceremony at his high school on Monday.

Missouri, as it stands, has just five scholarship linebackers able to return in 2025. Chuck Hicks and first-year Miami transfer Corey Flagg Jr. will run out of eligibility at the end of the 2024 campaign. Triston Newson and Will Norris each can return for one more year in 2025, while Brayshawn Littlejohn and true freshmen Brian Huff and Nicholas Rodriguez each have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Canton McKinley football star Dante McClellan is congratulated by assistant coach Edwin Glick after McClellan announced his verbal commitment to the University of Missouri on Monday, April 22 at Memorial Field House.

The Tigers lost Ty’Ron Hopper to the NFL Draft and Chad Bailey to eligibility at the end of last season. Multiple reserve Missouri linebackers entered the transfer portal in the winter window, including Boonville product DJ Wesolak.

McClellan is the No. 42-ranked linebacker in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is the No. 13 player in his class in Ohio.

The Ohio linebacker's commitment comes on the same day as reports emerged that Memphis athletic director Laird Veatch, a former linebacker at Kansas State, is expected to be hired as the next head of the Missouri athletic department.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football lands Dante McClellan, a 4-star LB in Class of '25