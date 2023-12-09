Mississippi State football made an early splash in the offseason, picking up former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen out of the transfer portal.

Shapen spent three seasons with Baylor since graduating from Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. With Baylor, Shapen passed for 5,574 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

His addition could help offset the departure of quarterback Will Rogers, who announced his intention to transfer earlier this month.

Former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (@BShapen)has committed to Mississippi State, he tells ESPN. Shapen started 23 games for the Bears over three seasons and has thrown for 5,574 career yards and 36 career touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/O8v426Peoo — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 8, 2023

Shapen's most successful season as a Bear came in 2022, when he took full command on the offense, playing in all 13 games and throwing 18 touchdowns as a sophomore. He was named an honorable mention All-Big 12 by league coaches and earned First-Team Academic All-Big 12 honors.

Shapen has at least one season of eligibility remaining.

Blake Shapen stats

Shapen saw the most action in 2022, his sophomore season, when he connected on 233 of 368 attempts. He threw 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions that season, compared to 13 touchdowns and three interceptions as a junior.

Blake Shapen 247Sports ranking

As a member of the class of 2020, Shapen was the No. 30 quarterback prospect in the nation, and the 32nd best player in the state of Louisiana. Nationally, Shapen slotted in at No. 747 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Before signing his letter of intent with Baylor on Feb. 5, 2020, Shapen committed to Arizona State and drew an offer from UCLA but ultimately decided to play in Waco, Texas.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mississippi State football lands Baylor QB Blake Shapen from transfer portal