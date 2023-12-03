Mission Oak wins state regional football championship

Mission Oak's Head Coach Marty Martin with the championship trophy against Rio Hondo Prep during their CIF State South Division 4-A Football Championship Regional Bowl Game in Tulare, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Mission Oak won the game 29-14.

Former legendary Redwood High head football coach John Yavasile had a fun message for Marty Martin on Saturday night at Bob Mathias Stadium.

"Marty, you're going to have to get another office to hold all these plaques you've been getting these past couple of weeks."

And Yavasile's right.

Martin's Mission Oak team defeated Rio Hondo Prep 29-14 to win the 2023 CIF State South Division 4-A Football Championship Regional Bowl Game.

The Hawks (10-5) are the first Tulare city squad to win a state regional title in football. They advance to next week's state championship game against Palma-Salinas (10-4) in Southern California.

It's been a historical season for Mission Oak.

The Hawks also won the program's first Central Section crown in November, knocking off Kerman during the Thanksgiving break to capture the Division III title.

"That’s one of the things that [we've been preaching]" Martin said. "Like last week, it was about winning our first Valley championship. We were going to be history or make history, and so, we kind of carried that thought through tonight. The kids were really, really excited to be the first one in Tulare with all the good football that's gone on in Tulare, to be the first ones to win a regional championship and be the first one to play in a state bowl game, that's pretty cool."

Team photo after the game against Rio Hondo Prep during their CIF State South Division 4-A Football Championship Regional Bowl Game in Tulare, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Mission Oak won the game 29-14.

Mission Oak put an exclamation point in its first state regional championship game appearance right away.

Senior Kenny Jackson returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and the Hawks grabbed an immediate 7-0 lead.

In the second quarter, senior quarterback Danny Gonzalez threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Rodriguez and Zuriel Cruz nailed a 30-yard field goal to hand the Hawks a 17-14 advantage at halftime.

That proved to be enough.

Mission Oak shut out Rio Hondo Prep in the second half. Isaiah Rivera and Jackson both wrapped up the Hawks' state regional championship with a touchdown run each in the fourth period.

Rivera scored on a three-yard run and Jackson's nine-yard touchdown scamper with a minute and 9 seconds left in the game secured another trophy.

The Hawks have now won six straight, including five consecutive playoff games at home.

"It's been a whole system of people," Martin said. "My coaches, they've bought in, and they worked really hard preparing kids and breaking down film. Osama [Hamid], our athletic director, he does a phenomenal job supporting me and supporting our program and supporting our kids. Our administration has done a great job as far as supporting us and helping us get to where we need to be. It's not just a one-man band."

Mission Oak's Kenny Jackson runs the kickoff back for a touchdown against Rio Hondo Prep during their CIF State South Division 4-A Football Championship Regional Bowl Game in Tulare, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Mission Oak won the game 29-14.

Mission Oak was one of three Tulare County teams to win a state regional bowl game on Saturday. Central Valley Christian defeated Simi Valley 55-38 in Division 2-A and Strathmore beat Lincoln-San Francisco 41-15 in Division 7-A.

CVC (14-1) will play Los Gatos (12-1). Strathmore (11-4) collides with Bell Gardens (10-5). The state championship games will be played on Dec. 8 and 9 at either El Camino College in Torrance, Pasadena City College or Mission Viejo's Saddleback College.

"It's awesome, dude," Martin said. "It'll be very cool if they put us all in the same venue on the same day — 11, 3 and 7 — that be really cool."

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Mission Oak wins state regional football championship