Mission accomplished for Leven, but don't expect Dons to ease off

Interim boss Peter Leven has rejected any suggestion the pressure is off Aberdeen now they have secured their Premiership status.

Last weekend's 1-0 home win over St Johnstone - which Leven missed as he underwent emergency surgery - ended any lingering fears of the Dons being dragged into a battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot.

Next up is a trip to face Hibs on Sunday and Leven said: "There is always pressure at Aberdeen. Obviously I hid it a wee bit, I didn’t want to be that manager to take Aberdeen down, but I always believed in myself.

"I believed in the players that we could put on a good show at the end of the season – collect points, good performances - and I think we have shown that.

"They have played with a wee bit of freedom since I came in. I have asked them to express themselves, get on the ball.

"Nothing changes - we want to win every game even though we are safe. I have still put that pressure on them, I want to finish seventh so hopefully we can go there and win."

With just three games remaining, Leven is nearing the end of his second spell as interim head coach this term, having stepped up following the departures of both Barry Robson and Neil Warnock.

He will remain as part of new manager Jimmy Thelin's coaching staff when the Swede arrives from Elfsborg next month.

"I have loved it," said Leven. "It helps when you are winning. I’m going to enjoy these last three games and three wins would be a good end to the season."