Minor League Big Board: Gleyber Torres suddenly a lot more interesting

The Minor League Big Board will keep tabs on the players down on the farm that have the highest potential to make a positive fantasy impact for their MLB parent clubs if/when they receive a promotion in ’17. This top 10 ranking is based upon statistical upside for the traditional 5×5 roto categories, while also heavily factoring in the player’s expected time frame for reaching the majors.

1. Yoan Moncada, ChW, 2/3 – Triple-A Charlotte – No. 1 on previous Big Board

Moncada has struggled since coming off the DL (thumb) in late May, and has hit just .154 over his past 10 games. As the White Sox are generally considered to be holding off on promoting the game’s top prospect until they feel he’s safely cleared the Super 2 threshold, his slump could be considered convenient for the club in that it should quiet their crowd-base cries demanding to see him in a Chicago uniform. If you want an excellent explanation of how the Super 2 status is determined and how it pertains to Moncada’s situation, check out this article written a few weeks back by SouthSideSox.com. With a .287 batting average, 6 HR and 12 SB in 47 games at Triple-A this season, Moncada’s numbers still look pretty good despite his recent slide, especially when you consider that the Sox have generated the seventh-lowest OPS from the 2B position in MLB and their second sackers have combined for just five stolen bases in 13 attempts. If you read that SouthSideSox.com article, it pins the All-Star break as a very safe time for the team to call up Moncada (so as to steer clear of Super 2 status). For those holding him on a fantasy bench, unfortunately your patience is going to continue to be tested.

2. Amed Rosario, NYM, SS – Triple-A Las Vegas – No. 2 on previous Big Board

Currently seven games under .500 and nine games out of the wild card race, you can be sure the Mets aren’t going to risk calling up Rosario, their top prospect, before the Super 2 threshold is safely in the rear-view mirror. That said, we are getting very close to that point on the calendar and, as the Mets wait, they are forced to watch well-worn veterans Asdrubal Cabrera and Jose Reyes combine to produce, what has been to this point, the seventh-lowest OPS (.641) at the SS position in all of the majors. Rosario, despite being just 21 years old, is lauded for his mature approach to the game. In addition, he’s a slick fielder and continues to blossom as an offensive player (.339 BA, .502 SLG%, 6 HR, 11 SB in 58 games at Triple-A Las Vegas). It’s reasonable to expect the Mets to make a move for Rosario, one of the game’s elite prospects, before the All-Star break.

3. Lewis Brinson, Mil, OF – currently at Triple-A Colorado Springs – No. 3 on previous Big Board

After a mid-May lull, Brinson is starting to heat up at the plate again, hitting .350 for Colorado Springs over his past 10 games. The 23-year-old is considered a strong future 20/20 candidate for the Brewers, but as long as Milwaukee continues to hang around in the postseason hunt, Brinson’s chances of being called up are likely to stay low. After all, the team would need to clear a spot in its outfield and veteran Ryan Braun would be the likeliest candidate to be moved out (in a trade). But Braun probably isn’t going anywhere while the team is in contention. Of course, we could see Brinson get a look in the very-possible scenario in which Braun (currently on the DL) were to suffer another injury over the summer.

4. Gleyber Torres, NYY, SS – Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre – No. 10 on previous Big Board

With a promotion to Triple A, Torres suddenly got a whole lot more interesting from a fantasy perspective, especially when you consider that Yankees third baseman Chase Headley is hitting just .232 with a .655 OPS. “But, wait! Headley is a third baseman and Torres is a shorstop,” you say. Well, it’s true that Torres had only played a position outside of shortstop (2B) just once in his pro career before ’17. But this season, he’s logged seven more games at 2B and 12 games at the hot corner, so you can see the Yankees are exploring all possibilities. So far, Torres has held his own through 14 games at the Triple A level, producing a .414 OBP and .783 OPS. After Moncada, Torres is most-widely regarded as the game’s No. 2 prospect. If Headley continues to struggle, Torres’ promotion timetable could move from September to mid-summer.

