Advertisement
breaking news:

UConn does it again: Huskies run past Purdue for repeat

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds to play home opener

Odessa American, Texas

Apr. 8—The Midland RockHounds will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles in their home-opening series this week.

The RockHounds (3-0) will begin the series with a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The six-game series will finish up with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday.

Amarillo (0-3) is looking for its first win of the season, having been swept in last week's series against San Antonio.

Midland is coming off consecutive victories at Corpus Christi.