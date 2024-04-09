MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds to play home opener
Apr. 8—The Midland RockHounds will host the Amarillo Sod Poodles in their home-opening series this week.
The RockHounds (3-0) will begin the series with a 6:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.
The six-game series will finish up with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday.
Amarillo (0-3) is looking for its first win of the season, having been swept in last week's series against San Antonio.
Midland is coming off consecutive victories at Corpus Christi.