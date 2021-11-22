Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers play Sunday in a Week 12 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 12 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:25 p.m. MST time on Fox.

The 49ers are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

More NFL Week 12 picks, predictions:

Pro Football Network: Vikings 26, 49ers 24

Ben Rolfe writes: "Both of these teams have won vital games in the last couple of weeks. Now, they have another massive game for their playoff chances as they battle in San Francisco. The final two NFC playoff spots are up for grabs, and neither team can afford to lose the tiebreaker. The Vikings’ offense has really clicked into gear the last few weeks, while it has been the 49ers’ defense and run game that has driven their recent success. The Vikings have done reasonably well limiting opponents’ run games the last two weeks, and they should be able to go on the road and get a crucial victory."

Sportsnaut: Vikings 27, 49ers 21

Matt Johnson writes: "Minnesota remembered it has Justin Jefferson, arguably the most gifted wide receiver in the NFC. With Kirk Cousins going to his star offensive weapon often, then 49ers’ secondary is in trouble. This figure to be a close game, but the Vikings’ playmakers give them an edge."

Draft Kings: 49ers will cover vs. Vikings in NFL Week 12

David Fucillo writes: "Don’t look now, but the 49ers have figured out what their offense needs to be this year. They are going to use Deebo Samuel in a variety of ways, look George Kittle’s way when they need a reliable play, and control the pacing of the game better than their opponent. In back-to-back games, the 49ers have had a single drive that lasted at least 11 minutes. The Vikings offense can get you for a big play at any time, but it may be too little too late if they can’t get stops on defense."

Fansided: 49ers 21, Vikings 20

Pater Panacy writes: "There’s no doubting how much better the Niners have played over the last two weeks, both offensively and defensively, including holding the highly potent Rams to just 10 points before allowing the same to Jacksonville on Sunday. Minnesota, however, has been far less consistent on both sides of the ball, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see something of a let-down game after shocking its division-rival Packers in last-second fashion. Usually in these kinds of contests, it’s a safe bet to go with the home team despite San Francisco’s struggles winning games at Levi’s Stadium this season."

Will Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings beat the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 of the NFL season?

CBS Sports: 49ers have struggled as a favorite

Tyler Sullivan writes: "The Vikings have sneakily been one of the better bets in the NFL this season. They've covered in 60% of their games coming into Week 12 and are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games. They're also 6-2 ATS in their last eight games as a road dog. That may set them up nicely for this matchup against the 49ers, who have been playing better as of late, but are 1-4 ATS in their last five home games. They also haven't played well as a favorite, owning a 3-10 mark over their last 13 games in that situation."

Sportsnaut: 49ers 24, Vikings 17

Vincent Frank writes: "A battle between two playoff contending teams will likely come down to home-field advantage in late-November. We’re still not sold on Kirk Cousins being able to go into these conditions and do enough to come away with a win. San Francisco comes out on top in a close affair."

FiveThirtyEight.com: 49ers have a 59% win probability

The site gives the Vikings a 41% win probability in the NFL Week 12 game.

ESPN: 49ers have a 59.3% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Vikings a 40.4% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 12 NFL game.

