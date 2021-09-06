Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: FOX

Minnesota (0-0) vs Cincinnati (0-0) Game Preview

Why Minnesota Will Win

The offense has the potential to be dominant.

The Cincinnati defense still has to prove it can stop someone from consistently moving the ball, and it’s about to deal with a high-powered Viking attack that can do a little of everything right.

Losing TE Irv Smith hurts, but the receivers are there for Kirk Cousins to build on his 35-touchdown 2020 and Dalvin Cook should run wild through the Bengal front seven.

Cincinnati might have parts, but can it keep up the pace in what should be a shootout? The Vikings have to keep scoring because …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Joe Burrow should be able to do whatever he wants against the questionable Minnesota secondary.

To be fair, the Vikings were banged up last year and the reinforcements are there, but it’s still going to be a work in progress against a passing attack that should be great from the start.

Joe Mixon should be in for a big year on the ground – it starts against a run D that got ripped to shreds late last year – but this is about the air attack that should be great as long as it gets a good performance from …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati

Catching the ball is sort of a positive if you’re an NFL wide receiver, but that was a problem for fifth overall pick this offseason. Everyone says they’re not worried about it, but they say it in a way to suggest that it’s more than just an annoyance. Of course he’ll be fine, and of course he’ll be great, but a big debut would be a massive plus.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota has the pass rush to get to Burrow, and it has more weapons to crank up the offense in what should be a wild back-and-forth game. But Burrow will come up with a big late rally with two scoring drives to pull it out at home.

Enjoy the fireworks.

Minnesota Vikings vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 34, Minnesota 30

Minnesota -3, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

