Minnesota Vikings injury report: key player ruled out for the game

Former Vikings guard Pat Elflein was put on IR this season, but when he came back, Minnesota ended up releasing him.

That’s because Ezra Cleveland had played so well in his absence. Cleveland, a rookie, has been at right guard since the Falcons game. He struggled at times vs. Atlanta, but has found his stride in the team’s three consecutive victories.

When Elflein left, it seemed like the team would not have too much of a need for him. However, Dru Samia was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday and based on Friday’s injury report, Minnesota has gotten quite a bit thinner at guard.

Here is the report:

Vikings OL Ezra Cleveland

Photo:David Berding/AP Photo

Status: Out

CB Cameron Dantzler

Photo: Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Status: Questionable

TE Irv Smith Jr.

Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn/AP Photo

Status: Questionable