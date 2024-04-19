Minnesota starts playoffs against Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (56-26, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Timberwolves -1.5; over/under is 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Phoenix Suns to start the Western Conference first round. Phoenix went 3-0 against Minnesota during the regular season. The Suns won the last regular season matchup 125-106 on April 14. Bradley Beal led the Suns with 36 points, and Rudy Gobert led the Timberwolves with 21 points.

The Timberwolves are 37-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 50.8 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Edwards averaging 10.7.

The Suns are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 116.2 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

The Timberwolves make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.4%). The Suns average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 11.4 per game the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Gobert is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 25.4 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 41.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 110.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles).

Suns: Damion Lee: out (knee), Eric Gordon: day to day (migrane).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.