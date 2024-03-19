Minnesota Lynx to retire Maya Moore's No. 23 jersey potentially against Caitlin Clark

Another No. 23 will forever be immortalized in basketball history.

On Monday, the Minnesota Lynx revealed that they will retire Maya Moore's jersey number this upcoming season.

The jersey retirement ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 24 when the Lynx are set to host the Indiana Fever, who Minnesota faced twice in the WNBA Finals during Moore's career. The team posted the event as part of their five-game flex ticket package. NBC's Minneapolis outlet KARE 11 was the first to report the news.

The Fever have the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft and are widely expected to select Iowa phenom Caitlin Clark.

Clark, who became college basketball's all-time leading scorer this season, grew up idolizing Moore. The former Connecticut Huskies star surprised Clark by attending the game where she broke Pete Maravich's scoring record.

Maya Moore (23) dribbles during the Minnesota Lynx's game against the Indiana Fever on Oct. 6, 2015.

Moore shocked basketball fans last year when she retired at age 33 after only eight seasons in the WNBA, all with the Lynx. Minnesota selected her as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 WNBA draft after she led Connecticut to four Final Four appearances and two national championships.

In her time with Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles, Moore won four WNBA championships and was named the Finals MVP for the 2013 campaign. She was a six-time All-Star and the season MVP in 2014 when she averaged a career-high 23.9 points per game along with 8.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per outing.

The Missouri native took a hiatus after the 2018 season to pursue social justice. She was part of a team that freed Jonathan Irons from prison after he was wrongfully incarcerated for burglary and assault. She married Irons and they have a son together.

