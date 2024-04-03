Minneapolis Miracle duo reunited after Stefon Diggs trade

ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell this morning, reporting that former Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had been traded to the Houston Texans.

Buffalo sent a package of Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick for a 2025 second-round pick. Houston had acquired that second-rounder from Minnesota in exchange for the No. 23 overall pick in this draft.

While most will be worried about the synergy that Diggs will have with second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, what may go overlooked is Diggs’ connection with another quarterback in Houston’s quarterback room.

On Jan. 14, 2018, one of the more improbable finishes ever to a playoff game occurred between the Vikings and the New Orleans Saints. Minnesota quarterback Case Keenum threw a prayer toward the Vikings sideline, hoping Diggs would catch it and get out of bounds.

Instead, two Saints defensive backs ran into each other and left nothing but green grass and purple elation for the Vikings faithful to celebrate “The Minneapolis Miracle” forevermore.

January 14, 2018: The Minneapolis Miracle. pic.twitter.com/idugmLdL0s — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) January 14, 2021

Diggs and Keenum have reunited again in Houston, hoping that the Diggs-Stroud connection can mimic just a sliver of the magic that occurred on that fateful January day.

