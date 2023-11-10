Minkah Fitzpatrick out, Cam Heyward set to play vs. Packers

The Steelers officially won't have safety Minkah Fitzpatrick for another game.

Fitzpatrick has been ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Packers due to a hamstring injury. While head coach Mike Tomlin hinted Fitzpatrick might be able to make his way back to practice this week, Fitzpatrick ended up as a non-participant for all three days.

While defensive lineman Cam Heyward (groin) was limited on Wednesday and didn't practice on Thursday, he has no game status and is slated to play. He was also limited in Friday's session.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) is also out after he didn't practice this week.

Linebacker Elandon Roberts (knee) is set to play. Nick Herbig (calf) was added to the injury report on Friday as a limited participant, but he's also set to play.