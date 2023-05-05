Milwaukee Bucks have major roster decisions to make. Here are contract and salary cap details for every player.

The Milwaukee Bucks have an important offseason ahead as they try to continue down a championship path. They have some major roster decisions to make, so let's look at each of the 15 players who had guaranteed contracts on the 2022-23 roster.

Will Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton remain teammates in Milwaukee next season? Holiday is under contract, though Middleton's status is more uncertain. He is the final year of a five-year, $177 million deal signed in 2019 with a player option that must be exercised by June 30.

Bucks salary cap space

Players under contract for 2023-24: 8*

Salary committed (including likely to be earned player incentives): $157.9 million

Projected salary cap space: None

Projected luxury tax space: $4.1 million

Projected luxury tax “first apron” space: $5.9 million**

Projected luxury tax “second apron” space: $16.4 million***includes players with an option.**accounts for not-likely to be earned player incentives.

Need to know: The Bucks must have a minimum of 14 guaranteed contracts on the roster so, even if the player options are accepted, the Bucks will have to sign six more players which will push them into the luxury tax and over the first “apron.”

Allen is under contract for a base salary of $8.5 million, and he can make another $1.275 million in incentives.

Age at start of season: 28

Need to know: Played 72 games last season (the second-most on the team) and shot 39.9% from behind the three-point line.

Antetokounmpo is under contract for a base salary of $45.6 million. He is owed $48.7 million in 2024-25 before having to decide on a $51.9 million player option in 2025-26. He signed a 5-year, $228 million “supermax” extension prior to the 2020-21 season.

He is eligible to sign a maximum extension beginning on Sept. 22, with the window to do so remaining open until Oct. 23.

Age at start of season: 28

Need to know: Averaged a career-high 31.1 points per game and finished third in the MVP voting. Set multiple franchise records, including the all-time games played and assists records.

Antetokounmpo is a free agent as his 2-year, $3.6 million deal expired after this season.

Age at start of season: 31

Need to know: Has appeared in 162 games over the past four seasons off the bench.

Story continues

Beauchamp is under contract for a base salary of $2.6 million. The No. 24 draft pick in last year’s draft, he signed a 4-year rookie deal that includes team options for 2024-2025.

Age at start of season: 23

Need to know: Started 11 of the 52 games he played. He shot 40.9% from behind the three-point line over his final 10 regular-season contests.

Carter holds a player option of $2.2 million which must be exercised by June 30.

Age at start of season: 28

Need to know: Played 81 games (39 starts) and led the team in three-point shooting at 42.1%.

Connaughton is under contract for a base salary of $9.4 million and is owed the same total in 2024-25. He has a player option for $9.4 million in 2025-26 after signing a 3-year, $28.2 million deal at the start of last season.

Age at start of season: 30

Need to know: Played 61 games (33 starts) and shot 33.9% from behind the three-point line in averaging 7.6 points per game.

Crowder, the Marquette University alumnus, is a free agent. Acquired in February for five second-round draft picks.

Age at start of season: 33

Need to know: Played in 18 regular-season games and 41 minutes over four playoff games.

Dragić is a free agent after signing with the Bucks on the buyout market in March.

Age at start of season: 37

Need to know: After recovering from knee soreness, appeared in seven regular-season games off the bench.

Holiday is under contract for a base salary of $34.9 million, with incentives that could reach about $6.3 million. He has a player option for $37.3 million (with about $6.7 million in incentives) for 2024-25. He signed a 4-year, $135 million extension in 2022. He is eligible for an extension during the season.

Age at start of season: 33

Need to know: Made his second all-star team and averaged 19.3 points per game, the second-highest total of his career, and a career-high 5.1 rebounds per game.

Ingles is a free agent after signing a 1-year, $6.4 million deal under the taxpayer mid-level exception last season.

Age at start of season: 36

Need to know: Returned from a knee injury to shoot 40.9% from behind the three-point line in 46 regular-season games off the bench.

Leonard is a free agent after signing two, 10-day contracts and a full contract on March 14.

Age at start of season: 31

Need to know: The backup center played in nine regular-season games and made 38.9% from behind the three-point line in limited minutes.

Lopez is a free agent after finishing a 4-year, $52 million deal signed in 2019.

Age at start of season: 35

Need to know: Was the Defensive Player of the Year runner-up and also averaged 15.9 points per game, his most since 2016-17.

Matthews is a free agent after signing a one-year deal at the start of last season.

Age at start of season: 37

Need to know: Appeared in 52 regular-season games and two playoff games. He shot a career-low 31.5% from behind the three-point line.

Middleton has a $40.4 million player option, which must be exercised by June 30. It is the final year of a 5-year, $177 million deal signed in 2019.

Age at start of season: 32

Need to know: Missed a career-high 49 games with wrist and knee injuries. He shot 31.5% from behind the three-point line in averaging 15.1 points per game.

Portis is under contract for $11.7 million and has a 15% trade kicker. He is owed $12.5 million in 2024-25 and has a $13.4 million player option for 2025-26 off a 4-year, $48.5 million deal signed before last season.

Age at start of season: 28

Need to know: Was a finalist for Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Finished ninth in the league with 38 double-doubles, including a league-best 23 off the bench.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about Milwaukee Bucks players' contracts, free agents