Millwall vs Leicester City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Millwall FC 1 - 0 Leicester City FC

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:46

Match ends, Millwall 1, Leicester City 0.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:44

Second Half ends, Millwall 1, Leicester City 0.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:44

Attempt missed. Patson Daka (Leicester City) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Praet with a cross.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:44

Matija Sarkic (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:42

Attempt missed. Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:42

Attempt blocked. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephy Mavididi.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:39

Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) header from very close range is blocked.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:37

Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City).

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:37

Substitution, Millwall. Casper De Norre replaces Zian Flemming.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:37

Substitution, Millwall. Brooke Norton-Cuffy replaces Ryan Longman.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:37

Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Harry Winks.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:34

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:34

Delay in match (Millwall).

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:33

Foul by Japhet Tanganga (Millwall).

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:33

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:30

George Saville (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:30

Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:29

Attempt saved. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:27

Wout Faes (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:25

Foul by Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City).

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:24

Substitution, Millwall. Tom Bradshaw replaces Michael Obafemi.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:21

Dennis Praet (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:21

Substitution, Leicester City. James Justin replaces Callum Doyle.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:21

Substitution, Leicester City. Dennis Praet replaces Wilfred Ndidi.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:21

Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Jamie Vardy.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:19

Attempt missed. Abdul Fatawu (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wilfred Ndidi with a cross.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:17

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:17

Offside, Millwall. Ryan Longman is caught offside.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:17

Attempt blocked. Michael Obafemi (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Longman.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:14

Attempt saved. Michael Obafemi (Millwall) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:15

Attempt missed. Ryan Leonard (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:09

Substitution, Leicester City. Abdul Fatawu replaces Yunus Akgün.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:06

Goal! Millwall 1, Leicester City 0. Ryan Longman (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:04

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Dan McNamara.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:04

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:04

Attempt blocked. Yunus Akgün (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Doyle.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:01

Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Millwall vs Leicester City

21:00

Substitution, Millwall. Romain Esse replaces George Honeyman because of an injury.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:58

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:57

Delay in match because of an injury George Honeyman (Millwall).

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:54

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Dan McNamara.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:56

Attempt blocked. Yunus Akgün (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:52

Second Half begins Millwall 0, Leicester City 0.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:36

First Half ends, Millwall 0, Leicester City 0.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:36

Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:33

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ryan Leonard.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:31

Attempt saved. Jake Cooper (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Leonard with a cross.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:27

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:20

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by George Saville.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:20

Attempt blocked. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:19

Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:19

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:15

Delay in match because of an injury George Honeyman (Millwall).

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:14

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:14

Foul by Ryan Longman (Millwall).

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:14

Mads Hermansen (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:12

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Callum Doyle.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:12

Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:10

Harry Winks (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:09

Foul by Harry Winks (Leicester City).

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:07

Attempt blocked. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:03

Harry Winks (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:00

Foul by Stephy Mavididi (Leicester City).

Millwall vs Leicester City

20:00

Ryan Leonard (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:59

George Honeyman (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:59

Yunus Akgün (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:57

Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:53

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Wout Faes.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:53

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:50

Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:50

Zian Flemming (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:50

Attempt saved. Ryan Longman (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Honeyman with a cross.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:50

Zian Flemming (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:50

Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:48

First Half begins.

Millwall vs Leicester City

19:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Millwall vs Leicester City

18:45

