Miles Boykin headed to division rival

Since the year 2000, few if any rivalries in sports are as good as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens. The two have combined to win four Super Bowls, five AFC championships, make 10 AFC championship game appearances, and have won the divison title 15 of the 20 years the AFC North has been in existence.

Now a former Notre Dame star is getting to play on both sides of it.

Miles Boykin, a member of Notre Dame’s football team from 2015-2018 who starred with Chase Claypool, is teaming back up with Claypool in Pittsburgh. Boykin was cut by the Ravens on Monday after spending the first three years of his NFL career with them.

#Steelers claimed WR Miles Boykin off waivers from the #Ravens, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 19, 2022

Boykin battled a hamstring injury last season that kept him from playing much as a receiver. He recorded just one reception in 2021 after having 32 for 470 yards and seven touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.

Now who is going to be throwing him and Claypool the ball?

