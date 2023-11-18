Milan Lucic taking indefinite leave of absence from Boston Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the Boston Bruins.

On Saturday morning, the Bruins released a statement regarding an alleged domestic incident involving Lucic on Friday night:

"The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time."

According to documents obtained by NBC10 Boston, police responded to a call from a woman that said her husband tried to choke her.

As officers arrived, the victim stated her husband was Milan Lucic.

When officers made contact with the suspect, he appeared to be intoxicated, according to authorities.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the district station.

Lucic returned to the Bruins as a free agent in July. He was originally drafted by the B's in 2006 and played eight seasons for Boston from 2007-08 until he was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in June of 2015.

Lucic played in the first four games of the season, but he has missed the last 11 matchups after taking a shot off the ankle during a win over Kings on Oct. 21.

The Bruins' next game is Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden.