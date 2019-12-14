Mike Williams fined for goal post dunk

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams made a sensational touchdown catch on Sunday, but the NFL decided he was too boisterous with his celebration.

Williams was fined $14,037 for dunking the ball over the goal post after he scored the touchdown.

The celebration also got Williams a 15-yard penalty. The NFL has cracked down on dunking over the goal post since then-Saints tight end Jimmy Graham delayed a game by about 20 minutes in 2013 when he dunked over a goal post and hit the cross bar in the process, knocking the goal post off-balance. The next offseason, the league banned dunks.

After catching 10 touchdown passes last year, Williams had been kept out of the end zone this year until Sunday. He said after the game that teammates encouraged him to dunk to celebrate his first score of the season.