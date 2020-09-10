Mike Wallace suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for social media post

Longtime NASCAR driver Mike Wallace has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR for a violation of the sanctioning body’s behavioral rules.

NASCAR did not specify what led to the penalty as is customary. According to Fox Sports, Wallace was suspended for a social media post. NASCAR simply said that Wallace violated its member conduct guidelines. That excerpt from the rule book is below.

“Member actions that could result in a fine and/or indefinite suspension, or termination:

“Public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules, or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age, or handicapping condition.”

Thursday afternoon, approximately an hour before NASCAR announced his suspension, Wallace posted to Facebook encouraging people to think before making “uneducated” posts. NASCAR said Wallace must take sensitivity training before he can be reinstated.

You know as I fly across the United States today I’m ready various people’s political views and I have to say a famous four star Military General that I spent time with in the MidEast told me Mike let me give you some advice don’t ever get in a conversation about politics or religion unless you are really smart. I said why do you say that comment His response it’s like being balanced on a single edge razor blade if you slip you will get cut!

Think about that before we all make foolish uneducated post! Moral of this story is most of use just repeat what we have heard we really don’t know.

Have a great positive day!

Wallace, 61, returned to NASCAR after a five-year hiatus in 2020. He’s raced in three Xfinity Series races with Johnny Davis Motorsports this season with a best finish of 24th.

Wallace is the middle brother in the famous Wallace NASCAR family. Rusty Wallace is a NASCAR Hall of Famer while Kenny Wallace was a mainstay in what’s now the Xfinity Series and was a longtime NASCAR broadcaster.

Mike Wallace has made over 700 starts across NASCAR’s top three series. He has four Xfinity Series wins and five Truck Series wins. His last win came in 2011 when he won the Truck Series race at Talladega.

