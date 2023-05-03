Mike Vrabel to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame after winning fan vote

Vrabel to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame after winning fan vote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mike Vrabel had a great career with the New England Patriots, and his contributions to the franchise will be honored in a special way later this year when he is inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

The Patriots Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that Vrabel won the fan vote for the 2023 class. He will be the 34th player enshrined. The finalists for the 2023 class were Vrabel, former left guard Logan Mankins and former head coach Bill Parcells.

Vrabel was a key part of the dominant defenses that helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles in a four-year span from 2001 through 2004.

The versatile linebacker was named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2007. He played eight seasons in New England from 2001 through 2008.

Vrabel tallied 606 tackles, 11 interceptions, five fumble recoveries and 48 sacks in those eight years with the Patriots. He also made an impact as a pass-catcher with 10 receptions, and all of them went for touchdowns, including one in Super Bowl XXXVIII and another in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Vrabel just drew up a big-guy TD.



Something he's all too familiar with ðŸ‘ (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/4VBAarxD7m — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 19, 2020

Vrabel will be the eighth player inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame who won three Super Bowl titles with the franchise. He also will join former defensive teammates Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi and Richard Seymour in the team's HOF. Vrabel was previously selected to the Patriots' All-2000s Team, 50th Anniversary Team and All-Dynasty Team.

Vrabel will be joined by former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia as the 2023 Patriots Hall of Fame honorees.