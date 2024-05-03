Mike Tyson opens up on struggles of fame: ‘I’m a glutton for pain’

Boxer Mike Tyson has opened up on the struggles of fame as he admitted “I am a glutton for pain”.

The American boxer, who will fight Jake Paul in a much-anticipated match on 20 July, spoke of his struggles during an interview on Good Trouble podcast, released on Thursday (2 May).

The 57-year-old said: “I didn’t handle the fame too well at first.

“At first, you want the fame of being a champion, but then you have no control, and that’s when I first started getting in trouble.”