In the hours after Monday morning’s news that Washington had fired head coach Jay Gruden after a woeful 33-7 home loss to the New England Patriots that dropped the team to 0-5, there was of course speculation as to who might be hired.

One report, from ESPN’s Ed Werder, said Mike Tomlin is at the top of team owner Dan Snyder’s wish list.

Yes, that Mike Tomlin - the one who has been to two Super Bowls and never had a sub-.500 season in 12 seasons has head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

‘I am not worried about that’

On Tuesday, Tomlin was of course asked about the report at the end of his news conference.

“I am not worried about that, to be quite honest with you. You’re the first person to mention it to me in a public setting,” Tomlin said.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he is not concerned with Washington's head coaching opening. (AP)

What would his reaction be in a private setting?

“About the same I’m giving you. Guys, look: I’m the head coach of a 1-4 football team that’s going on the road to play a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback with my third quarterback. You think I’m worried about anything this week other than that?”

Pittsburgh travels to Los Angeles this week to face the Philip Rivers-led Chargers. As Tomlin noted, he’ll be starting his third-string quarterback, undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges, as Mason Rudolph recovers from a brain injury. Rudolph has been starting since Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending elbow injury, but was drilled on the chin against Baltimore on Sunday, a hit that knocked him unconscious.

Props to ⁦@SheldonIngram3⁩ for getting the question in, and credit to whoever predicted Mike Tomlin would get those Big Mike Tomlin Eyes™️ and give a response along the lines of “I’m worried about this team.”



🎤⬇️ pic.twitter.com/seiLVTz4Hb — Chris Mack (@THEChrisMack) October 8, 2019

