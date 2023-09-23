Mike Sainristil's heads up play helps Michigan football pull away from Rutgers, 31-7

With the turnover buffs resting on his face, Mike Sainristil raised his hands as he blew kisses to the Michigan Stadium crowd.

He had made amends.

On the first possession of the game, Michigan football's standout defensive back fell down in man coverage, which resulted in Rutgers scoring a 69-yard touchdown one minute into the game. No matter. In the second half, with Rutgers down 10 and facing fourth-and-2 deep in U-M territory, Sainristil got it right back.

Sainristil watched the wide receiver screen develop to the left, jumped the route and took the interception 71 yards the other way for a touchdown, proving the defining moment in Michigan's 31-7 victory over Rutgers in Ann Arbor.

While the defense, again, sparked the win, the Michigan offense had plenty of positives in its own right.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy showed the turnover worries that surfaced against Bowling Green can be forgotten, at least for now. The Scarlet Knights, who led the Big Ten entering the day with five interceptions, failed to turn McCarthy over as he completed 15 of 21 passes for 214 yards and two scores.

He was also active in the ground game, running seven times for 51 yards. That helped open the rushing attack as a whole against the Scarlet Knights who entered the game No. 11 (69. 7 yards per game) nationally. Blake Corum ran 21 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Gavin Wimsatt was 11-for-21 for 180 yards passing for the Scarlet Knights.

Slow start

For the fourth straight game, U-M won the toss and deferred, which set the Scarlet Knights up with the ball first.

Michigan forced Rutgers into a quick third-and-6 from the U-M 31, but Wimsatt dropped back in the shotgun and looked left and found Christian Dremel in the slot on a slant. Sainristil, who was in man coverage on the play, fell down on the crisp route and Dremel made safety Rod Moore − playing in his first action of the season − miss a tackle to cruise for a 69-yard touchdown.

A three-and-out from Michigan's offense didn't help the tension in the building. On Rutgers' next offensive snap, Kyle Monangai took the handoff 25 yards off the left side, but a flag brought the play back. The Scarlet Knights ultimately had to punt on fourth-and-12, but a booming kick pinned Michigan at its own 6.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to pass against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

The team's response changed the game, when McCarthy led the offense on a seven-play, 94-yard drive. Corum broke off a 14-yard run to get out of the shadow of their own end zone. A few plays later, on third-and-3, Michigan sent Donovan Edwards in motion and no Rutgers defender followed him. He caught the pass and ran untouched for 33 yards.

On the next play, U-M ran a reverse flea-flicker, and McCarthy found Colston Loveland for 35 yards, before Corum pounded in a two-yard score.

Control the clock

Rutgers won the time-of-possession battle in the first quarter, 9:56 to 5:04.

Michigan won the battle over the next 23 minutes through the middle of the third quarter, 19:12 to 3:16. Michigan gained 201 yards on 40 rush attempts to churn clock in a game that ended in less than two hours and third minutes.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football holds off Rutgers on Mike Sainristil's epic play