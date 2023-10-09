Mike McCarthy: Cowboys' loss to 49ers was humbling, but it is one game

The Cowboys turned in a terrible performance in Sunday night's 42-10 loss to the 49ers, and Dallas coach Mike McCarthy tried to put that in perspective after the game.

"The biggest thing is for us to be accountable. It was clearly humbling, but it is one game," McCarthy said. "Start with me, I didn't do a good job tonight."

McCarthy said the Cowboys need to sit down and watch the tape and figure out exactly what went wrong, in all three phases of the game.

"We will clearly acknowledge it. I'm not a burn the tape guy. I think that's a crock of shit," he said. "They played extremely well and we did not."

The Cowboys have now won three games by scores of 40-0, 30-10 and 38-3, and lost two games by scores of 28-16 and 42-10.

"It's been a wide range of performance. As wide a range as I can ever recall in a five-week period," McCarthy said.

Now McCarthy needs to get to work to see how his team can get some consistency, starting next Monday night against the Chargers.