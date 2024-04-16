Mike Kafka on Giants play-calling: Every year is different, have to go through evaluation process

The Giants have two new coordinators on head coach Brian Daboll's staff this season and it looked like they might be making three changes early in the offseason.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka interviewed for the Seahawks' head coaching job and Seattle wanted to speak to him a second time about becoming Mike Macdonald's coordinator after they made that hire. There was some thought Kafka was looking to move on after Daboll took back offensive play-calling duties last season, but the Giants blocked the move and added an assistant head coach title for Kafka.

On Monday, Kafka said he's "excited to be here" when asked about interest in making a lateral move and that "last year is last year" when it comes to calling plays. He said "we've learned from it, we've grown from it" and that they'll be figuring out how things will operate in 2024.

"Yeah, every year is different," Kafka said, via a transcript from the team. "You got to go through the evaluation process, and this year is no different. It's day one of phase one, so there is a long time to go. But I'm excited and I'm excited in my role and doing whatever we can do to get better each day."

The Giants were coming off a playoff berth at this time last year, but they head into next season off a 6-11 record and a big question mark at quarterback with Daniel Jones coming off a torn ACL. The draft could bring a challenger to Jones or help elsewhere on a unit that will need serious improvement for the Giants to boomerang their way back up the standings.