Mike Farrell Sports lists Auburn’s top three transfer portal additions

Auburn football had several needs to fill this offseason and found several great additions through the transfer portal.

The Tigers took care of areas by adding transfers such as former Alabama safety Spoodie Kite, former Mississippi State tackle Percy Lewis, and former California quarterback turned wide receiver Sam Jackson V.

Which of Auburn’s nine transfer portal additions could make the biggest impact this season? Mike Farrell Sports has examined all nine of Auburn’s transfers and has picked three that could have the best chance.

The first player Tony Thomas of Mike Farrell Sports mentions is Georgia State transfer Robert Lewis. Lewis was the secondary receiver to Jamari Thrash in Atlanta in 2022 and made his way to the top of the pack in 2023 following Thrash’s transfer to Louisville. He hauled in a team-leading 70 passes for 877 yards and seven scores last season for Georgia State.

Next up is Jerrin Thompson, a former safety for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. Thomas breaks down why Thompson is such a valuable addition to the Tigers’ secondary.

Tied for the team lead with three INTs, Jerrin Thompson returned one of those picks for a 27-yard touchdown in a 31-10 win over Wyoming. In addition, Thompson added 38 tackles and broke up seven passes and was named an Honorable Mention All-Big XII. Thompson will fill a position of need for Freeze and the Tigers. For his collegiate year, Thompson has 176 tackles, five INTs, and 18 pass break ups to his credit.

The final impact transfer this season according to Mike Farrell Sports is former Duke linebacker Dorian Mausi. Mausi recorded 192 total tackles in four seasons at Duke, with the 2023 season being his best. In 10 games during the 2023 season in Durham, Mausi made 61 tackles, with 3.5 going for loss with an interception.

The Tigers’ 2024 transfer portal haul ranks No. 40 in the nation according to 247Sports, which ranks No. 15 in the SEC. Their high school recruiting class is top-notch. It wrapped up the cycle as the No. 7 class in the nation.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire