Full Mike Gorman Day halftime ceremony and speech

The Boston Celtics honored longtime Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Gorman with a special day at TD Garden on the same day that City of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu proclaimed it “Mike Gorman Day” this past Sunday (April 14) afternoon.

Gorman, who called his final regular season game after 43 years of doing so for the Celtics, got a bit emotional as one might expect at the ceremony, which featured countless standing ovations and a number of video tributes. There was also a ceremony at halftime that Gorman’s broadcast partner Brian Scalabrine and he spoke about Mike’s legacy that we have included for your own viewing pleasure.

Courtesy of the CLNS Media “Celtics All Access” YouTube channel, check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire