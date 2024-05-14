'We might struggle to keep him at the club'

[BBC]

We do like to make life difficult for ourselves.

I do not understand Ange Postecoglou's starting line-ups. It seems like every game we are forcing square pegs into round holes and then we have to undo the problems we created!

We have a system that cries out for someone to hold the ball up. We force Son Heung-Min into that role in the middle, where he is ineffective, instead of having him on the left where he is much more productive.

We should then move Kulusevski to the middle (now that Richarlison is injured), as he is more physical and will keep the ball for longer, and play Brennan Johnson on the right as he has more pace and puts in better crosses.

By having our forwards playing out of position, it should come as no surprise that all our goals recently have come from other players in the team.

While Oliver Skipp did a commendable job at left-back, I thought it would have been a no-brainer to start with Mick van de Ven out wide and put Radu Dragusin in the middle.

I do not know if there is more going on behind the scenes, because it baffles me why some other players like Giovani Lo Celso cannot get more game time.

Van de Ven has been the best thing that has happened to us this season. He is an incredible player. If he manages to stay fit and keep his pace, we might struggle to keep him at the club if we do not have a team that is equally as talented.

Anna Howells can be found at Spurs XY