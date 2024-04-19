Midwest Spotlight: Surprisingly strong 2025 recruiting classes

Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports

The closer we get to the summer, the faster commitments are rolling in. Some national powers on the recruiting trail have yet to really make their move with top targets but other programs have begun to reel in some important additions for their 2025 recruiting class.

Here are five programs in the Midwest that are off to a surprisingly strong starts to the 2025 recruiting cycle.

*****

*****

NOTRE DAME

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

NOTRE DAME'S 2025 COMMITMENT LIST

OK, so Notre Dame recruiting well is not a surprise. But this – No. 1 class in the country – well? Yeah, that's a surprise.

The class is loaded right now. Coach Marcus Freeman’s program has one of the elite quarterbacks in the country committed with four-star Mississippi native Deuce Knight. Offensive tackle Owen Strebig is right on the cusp of five-star status.

The class has NFL bloodlines with Ivan Taylor, Elijah Burress and Jerome Bettis Jr.

Notre Dame has been aggressive early on and leaning on its evals. We’ll see how long it can hold onto that No. 1 ranking.

*****

PENN STATE

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

PENN STATE'S 2025 COMMITMENT LIST

Penn State always recruits well under coach James Franklin, but this 2025 class is flirting with top-five status. To grasp the significance of that, consider that Penn State has just three top-10 finishes in the 24-year history of Rivals team rankings.

But what really has my attention is the Nittany Lions are off to such a hot start this cycle despite changing both offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason.

Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is one of the bright up-and-coming stars in college football right now. He consistently has productive offenses and skill talent has already taken notice.

The Nittany Lions have a trio of running backs in the fold right now led by four-star Alvin Henderson who could be a perfect fit in the Big Ten.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen will certainly have more athletes to work with than he did at Indiana. The team is off to a strong start with three different four-star linebackers in Dayshaun Burnett, Alex Tatsch and DJ McClary.

*****

Eliot Clough/Rivals.com

IOWA STATE'S 2025 COMMITMENT LIST

There are a couple things to really like about what Iowa State is doing on the recruiting trail early on.

Things tend to begin with the quarterback and this is no different. Coach Matt Campbell got a verbal commitment from his top QB target, Alex Manske. The Algona, Iowa, native’s recruitment could have taken off in a big way this summer so it was smart to get him in the class early.

Iowa State has done a nice job landing players within the state so far this cycle. In addition to Manske, Jack Limbaugh, Zay Robinson and Will Tompkins have all committed during what could be a rocky time for Campbell after a disappointing season.

*****

INDIANA

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

INDIANA'S 2025 COMMITMENT LIST

It’s always intriguing to see how new coaches do in their first full recruiting classes. Coach Curt Cignetti was aggressive in the portal when he first arrived in Bloomington. He’s a coach that likes to have “his culture” in place as quickly as possible so we saw a wave of James Madison players come with him.

As we look at his 2025 recruiting class it’s a solid commit list so far. The class is No. 35 right now and led by three-star linebacker Travares Daniels out of Florida. If Cignetti can pluck a few players from down South while doing well in Indiana and the surrounding states he might have a nice recipe brewing.

