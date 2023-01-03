Midweek Madness: Auburn Wire staff picks Auburn-Georgia, remaining SEC midweek games

Taylor Jones
·2 min read

The first half of the College Basketball season is behind us, and it is now time for SEC teams to begin battling conference opponents.

Ten of the 14 teams within the SEC opened their respective conference slates last Wednesday, with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, and Tennessee earning wins. Now that the calendar turns to January, those programs not competing in this season’s SEC/Big 12 challenge (Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt), will begin their conference schedules starting Tuesday evening.

With the first full midweek slate of SEC games upon us, Auburn Wire will now introduce a new series called “Midweek Madness”, where writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells will predict every midweek game on the SEC schedule, along with data analysis from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index matchup predictor.

Here’s a look at how the guys at Auburn Wire see this midweek schedule shaking out for Auburn, and the remaining SEC teams.

Tuesday: South Carolina at Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

South Carolina

J.D. McCarthy

Vanderbilt

River Wells

Vanderbilt

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor

Vanderbilt (87.2%)

 

Tuesday: Mississippi State at Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Tennessee

J.D. McCarthy

Tennessee

River Wells

Tennessee

ESPN’s matchup predictor

Tennessee (90.3%)

 

Tuesday: LSU at Kentucky (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

LSU

J.D. McCarthy

Kentucky

River Wells

Kentucky

ESPN’s matchup predictor

Kentucky (87.0%)

 

Tuesday: Ole Miss at Alabama (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Alabama

J.D. McCarthy

Alabama

River Wells

Alabama

ESPN’s matchup predictor

Alabama (86.9%)

 

Wednesday: Texas A&M at Florida (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Florida

J.D. McCarthy

Florida

River Wells

Texas A&M

ESPN’s matchup predictor

Florida (71.2%)

 

Wednesday: Missouri at Arkansas (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Arkansas

J.D. McCarthy

Arkansas

River Wells

Arkansas

ESPN’s matchup predictor

Arkansas (85.8%)

 

Wednesday: Auburn at Georgia (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones

Auburn

J.D. McCarthy

Auburn

River Wells

Auburn

ESPN’s matchup predictor

Auburn (66.8%)

 

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

Recommended Stories