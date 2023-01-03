Midweek Madness: Auburn Wire staff picks Auburn-Georgia, remaining SEC midweek games

The first half of the College Basketball season is behind us, and it is now time for SEC teams to begin battling conference opponents.

Ten of the 14 teams within the SEC opened their respective conference slates last Wednesday, with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, and Tennessee earning wins. Now that the calendar turns to January, those programs not competing in this season’s SEC/Big 12 challenge (Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt), will begin their conference schedules starting Tuesday evening.

With the first full midweek slate of SEC games upon us, Auburn Wire will now introduce a new series called “Midweek Madness”, where writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells will predict every midweek game on the SEC schedule, along with data analysis from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index matchup predictor.

Here’s a look at how the guys at Auburn Wire see this midweek schedule shaking out for Auburn, and the remaining SEC teams.

Tuesday: South Carolina at Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones South Carolina J.D. McCarthy Vanderbilt River Wells Vanderbilt ESPN’s Matchup Predictor Vanderbilt (87.2%)

Tuesday: Mississippi State at Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones Tennessee J.D. McCarthy Tennessee River Wells Tennessee ESPN’s matchup predictor Tennessee (90.3%)

Tuesday: LSU at Kentucky (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones LSU J.D. McCarthy Kentucky River Wells Kentucky ESPN’s matchup predictor Kentucky (87.0%)

Tuesday: Ole Miss at Alabama (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones Alabama J.D. McCarthy Alabama River Wells Alabama ESPN’s matchup predictor Alabama (86.9%)

Wednesday: Texas A&M at Florida (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones Florida J.D. McCarthy Florida River Wells Texas A&M ESPN’s matchup predictor Florida (71.2%)

Story continues

Wednesday: Missouri at Arkansas (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones Arkansas J.D. McCarthy Arkansas River Wells Arkansas ESPN’s matchup predictor Arkansas (85.8%)

Wednesday: Auburn at Georgia (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Jones Auburn J.D. McCarthy Auburn River Wells Auburn ESPN’s matchup predictor Auburn (66.8%)

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire