Midweek Madness: Auburn Wire staff picks Auburn-Georgia, remaining SEC midweek games
The first half of the College Basketball season is behind us, and it is now time for SEC teams to begin battling conference opponents.
Ten of the 14 teams within the SEC opened their respective conference slates last Wednesday, with Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Missouri, and Tennessee earning wins. Now that the calendar turns to January, those programs not competing in this season’s SEC/Big 12 challenge (Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt), will begin their conference schedules starting Tuesday evening.
With the first full midweek slate of SEC games upon us, Auburn Wire will now introduce a new series called “Midweek Madness”, where writers Taylor Jones, J.D. McCarthy, and River Wells will predict every midweek game on the SEC schedule, along with data analysis from ESPN’s Basketball Power Index matchup predictor.
Here’s a look at how the guys at Auburn Wire see this midweek schedule shaking out for Auburn, and the remaining SEC teams.
Tuesday: South Carolina at Vanderbilt (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
South Carolina
J.D. McCarthy
Vanderbilt
River Wells
Vanderbilt
ESPN’s Matchup Predictor
Vanderbilt (87.2%)
Tuesday: Mississippi State at Tennessee (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2)
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Tennessee
J.D. McCarthy
Tennessee
River Wells
Tennessee
ESPN’s matchup predictor
Tennessee (90.3%)
Tuesday: LSU at Kentucky (7 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
LSU
J.D. McCarthy
Kentucky
River Wells
Kentucky
ESPN’s matchup predictor
Kentucky (87.0%)
Tuesday: Ole Miss at Alabama (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Alabama
J.D. McCarthy
Alabama
River Wells
Alabama
ESPN’s matchup predictor
Alabama (86.9%)
Wednesday: Texas A&M at Florida (6 p.m. CT, ESPNU)
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Florida
J.D. McCarthy
Florida
River Wells
Texas A&M
ESPN’s matchup predictor
Florida (71.2%)
Wednesday: Missouri at Arkansas (7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Arkansas
J.D. McCarthy
Arkansas
River Wells
Arkansas
ESPN’s matchup predictor
Arkansas (85.8%)
Wednesday: Auburn at Georgia (5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network)
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Taylor Jones
Auburn
J.D. McCarthy
Auburn
River Wells
Auburn
ESPN’s matchup predictor
Auburn (66.8%)