Middlebury and Salisbury advance to the NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Final

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Two-time defending NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse champs in Middlebury beat Franklin and Marshall, 15-9 in the Final Four Friday at Kerr Stadium. Middlebury will play Salisbury in the finals Sunday at noon. Salisbury beat William Smith in the semifinals, 13-10.

